Prime Minister Modi Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack; Amit Shah to Conduct Emergency Security Review

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly condemned the recent terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 27 lives and left several others injured. Speaking from Saudi Arabia, where he is on an official visit, the Prime Minister expressed his deep sorrow over the incident and directed Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take swift and decisive action.

PM Modi Calls for Immediate Action

The Prime Minister, in a telephonic conversation with Amit Shah, sought detailed information about the attack and suggested immediate measures to address the situation. He instructed that officials visit the site to assess the situation and provide necessary assistance to the affected families.

Amit Shah Pledges Strong Action Against Perpetrators

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his grief and outrage over the attack. Taking to Twitter, he stated, “The attack on tourists was deeply hurtful. There is no question of sparing the perpetrators. We will take strict action against the culprits.”

Shah also confirmed that he had briefed PM Modi on the situation and conducted a video conference with senior officials to discuss the incident. He is set to travel to Srinagar for an emergency security review and to oversee the response measures.

I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected.



Those behind this heinous act will be brought… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2025

Omar Abdullah Condemns the Attack

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also denounced the attack, calling it an “abominable act.” In a social media post, he stated, “The perpetrators of the attack have acted inhumanely, and there are no words strong enough to condemn this incident.” Abdullah expressed solidarity with the victims and their families, pledging his government’s support to bring the attackers to justice.

Rising Concerns Over Security

The attack has raised serious concerns about the safety of tourists in the region and the effectiveness of counter-terror measures. Authorities have launched an extensive search operation to track down the militants responsible, while security has been tightened across sensitive areas.

Further updates on the investigation and security measures are awaited.