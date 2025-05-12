PM Modi Delivers Stern Message to Pakistan in National Address

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation with a strong message following the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, India’s largest coordinated military retaliation in recent times. He declared that the missile and drone strikes targeting terror camps and military installations in Pakistan had not only destroyed buildings but also broke the enemy’s spirit.

“When our missiles and drones destroyed terror sites in Pakistan, not only their buildings but their spirit was also demolished,” said PM Modi.

Nation First, Terror Last: India Redraws Its Red Lines

PM Modi underscored the government’s unwavering commitment to national security, stating that decisions of such magnitude stem from the resolve of keeping the nation first.

“When ‘Nation First’ is our resolve, steely decisions are taken,” he added.

He revealed that over 100 dreaded terrorists were eliminated in India’s precision attacks, and the enemy’s air bases and command centers were severely damaged.

Pakistan Pleaded After Military Setback

The Prime Minister disclosed that following the onslaught, Pakistan made desperate pleas to stop the attacks, which India considered only after assurances were given to cease their misadventures.

“Pakistan pleaded with us to stop attacks, but we considered it only after they promised to stop their misadventure,” PM Modi stated.

He confirmed that India has kept the operations in abeyance, warning that future military action would depend entirely on Pakistan’s conduct.

No Tolerance for Nuclear Blackmail or Terror Support

PM Modi asserted that India would not tolerate any nuclear blackmail and reiterated that terrorists and their state sponsors will be treated the same.

“Terror and talks cannot go together; water and blood cannot flow together,” he said, reaffirming India’s hardline stance.

Talks Only on Terror and Return of PoK

Making India’s position clear on future engagements, PM Modi said talks with Pakistan will only focus on terrorism and the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“Pakistan has to dismantle its terror infrastructure. There is no other way to peace,” he emphasized.

India’s Forces on High Alert; Global Message Delivered

PM Modi praised the efforts of the Army, Navy, Air Force, BSF, and other forces, noting their readiness and contribution in asserting India’s military supremacy in new-age warfare.

He concluded by asserting that while this may not be an era of war, it certainly is not an era where terrorism can go unchecked.