PM Modi Extend Warm Greetings on Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja, top Indian leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP National President J.P. Nadda, extended their heartfelt wishes to the nation.

PM Modi’s Message on Basant Panchami

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of India with a simple yet meaningful message:

“Best wishes on the auspicious occasions of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja.”

Amit Shah, J.P. Nadda, and S. Jaishankar Extend Greetings

Amit Shah’s Wishes

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his greetings, emphasizing the festival’s significance in bringing wisdom and prosperity. He stated:

“Heartiest greetings to all the countrymen on the sacred festival of Basant Panchami.”

He further wished that Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge and wisdom, bless everyone with happiness and prosperity.

J.P. Nadda’s Festive Message

BJP National President J.P. Nadda also shared his good wishes on social media, highlighting the importance of the festival in honoring Maa Saraswati:

“Heartiest greetings to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami, the festival dedicated to the worship of Maa Saraswati, the goddess of learning, wisdom, and knowledge, and love for nature.”

He also prayed that Maa Saraswati’s blessings bring knowledge, happiness, prosperity, and good health to everyone.

S. Jaishankar Joins in the Festivities

India’s External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar also posted his greetings:

“Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Vasant Panchami and Saraswati Puja.”

Significance of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja

Basant Panchami, also called Vasanta Panchami, marks the arrival of spring and is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the Hindu deity of wisdom, learning, and the arts. The festival is widely celebrated across India with distinct regional customs.

Why is Basant Panchami Important?

Beginning of Spring: The festival signifies the end of winter and the arrival of spring, making it a time of renewal and positivity. Worship of Knowledge and Learning: Maa Saraswati, the goddess of wisdom, is worshipped by students, teachers, and artists for knowledge and creativity. Preparation for Holika and Holi: The festival also marks the start of preparations for Holi, which is celebrated forty days later.

Traditional Basant Panchami Celebrations in India

Symbolism of the Color Yellow

Basant Panchami is strongly associated with the color yellow, which symbolizes energy, prosperity, and the vibrancy of the new season. The festival is closely linked to the blooming mustard fields in northern India.

Ways Yellow is Incorporated in the Celebrations:

Yellow Attire : Devotees wear yellow-colored clothes , including saris, kurtas, and accessories.

: Devotees wear , including saris, kurtas, and accessories. Yellow Delicacies : Sweets and rice dishes infused with saffron are prepared and enjoyed.

: Sweets and rice dishes infused with are prepared and enjoyed. Temple Decorations: Idols of Goddess Saraswati are adorned with yellow garments and offered yellow flowers during prayers.

How is Basant Panchami Celebrated?

Worshiping Goddess Saraswati: Devotees place idols or images of Goddess Saraswati in their homes and temples. Special Prayers in Schools and Colleges: Educational institutions conduct morning pujas to seek blessings for knowledge and wisdom. Cultural Programs: Students and artists participate in poetic recitals, music, and dance performances to honor the goddess. Flying Kites: In states like Punjab and Haryana, Basant Panchami is also marked by kite-flying competitions, a tradition symbolizing joy and freedom.

Regional Celebrations Across India