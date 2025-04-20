PM Modi Extends Birthday Wishes to ‘Good Friend’ Andhra CM Naidu

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended warm birthday greetings to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, applauding his continued efforts towards the state’s development.

Modi Commends Naidu’s Visionary Leadership

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote:

“Best wishes to my good friend and Andhra Pradesh CM Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu Garu. It is commendable how he is tirelessly working for the development of AP, with a focus on futuristic sectors. Praying for his long and healthy life.”

Governor and Deputy CM Join in Wishing Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer also conveyed his wishes via social media, stating:

“I extend my heartiest felicitations and warm greetings to Nara Chandrababu Naidu Garu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, on his Birthday.”

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan praised Naidu’s leadership in a heartfelt post on X:

“Only a visionary like Nara Chandrababu Naidu can revive the progress of a state that has become economically stagnant, development has become impossible, and law and order has deteriorated. Heartfelt birthday greetings to such a skilled administrator.”

Pawan Kalyan Applauds Naidu’s Fourth Term

Highlighting Naidu’s dedication, Kalyan further stated:

“The vision and enthusiasm shown by Chandrababu Naidu, who is serving as the Chief Minister for the fourth time, is amazing. His approach of predicting the future in advance and running the systems accordingly is inspiring. On the auspicious occasion of the Diamond Jubilee, I pray to God to grant Sri Chandrababu Naidu a long life and happiness.”

Celebrating a Political Journey

As Naidu steps into his 75th year, leaders and supporters celebrate his long-standing political journey. Naidu has served as Chief Minister in both united and bifurcated Andhra Pradesh. In 2024, he returned to power for a fourth term, leading a coalition that secured 164 seats in the Assembly.