PM Modi Failed to Teach Lesson to Pakistan: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of failing to give a strong response to Pakistan after the recent Pahalgam incident. The remarks came while the Chief Minister was paying floral tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary at the Secretariat premises.

PM Modi Acting on Trump’s Advice, Says Revanth

Speaking at the event, CM Revanth Reddy said, “The Prime Minister has taken a step back instead of retaliating against Pakistan. This weak posture suggests the Centre may even seek a ceasefire, possibly under pressure from US President Donald Trump.”

He contrasted the current government’s approach with that of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, calling her the “Iron Lady” who decisively dealt with Pakistan during similar situations. “India didn’t need any foreign mediation then, and it doesn’t now,” he added.

BJP Hiding Incompetence by Targeting Rahul Gandhi

CM Revanth Reddy also hit out at the BJP for targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. “They are trying to deflect their failures by launching personal attacks,” he stated.

He criticized Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy for failing to acknowledge Congress’ support to the Centre during the Pahalgam incident. “Kishan Reddy is in deep slumber. The Congress stood by the nation during the crisis, yet he continues to attack Rahul Gandhi,” Revanth remarked.

Political Forces Oppose Rajiv Gandhi’s Statue Installation

The Chief Minister also responded to criticism regarding the recent installation of a statue of Rajiv Gandhi near the Secretariat. “Some narrow-minded political forces are opposing this move and making baseless remarks against the former Prime Minister,” he said, affirming that the Congress would not tolerate disrespect to its stalwarts.