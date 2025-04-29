PM Modi Gives Full Freedom to Forces to Plan, Choose Targets, and Time for Strong Retaliation

New Delhi: In a high-stakes emergency meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a resolute message against terrorism, declaring that India will deliver a crushing blow in response to the recent Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 innocent lives, most of them tourists.

Unwavering Support for Armed Forces

During the meeting, PM Modi assured the Indian Armed Forces of full operational freedom to decide the “mode, targets, and timing” of their retaliation against Pakistan-based terror threats. He expressed his complete confidence in their professional capabilities, signaling that a decisive and powerful response is imminent.

“India is determined to deliver a crushing blow to terrorism,” sources quoted the Prime Minister. This bold statement underscores India’s readiness to dismantle terror infrastructure and punish the perpetrators behind the Pahalgam massacre.

Key Officials Map Out Strategy

The meeting, attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and the Chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, focused on reviewing actionable intelligence and exploring military and strategic options. Pakistan-based terror outfits, including Lashkar-e-Taiba, were reportedly at the center of discussions.

Surveillance and Alert Across Borders

India has heightened security along the Line of Control and the international border. Surveillance drones, satellite imagery, and electronic intercepts are actively monitoring terrorist launchpads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Retaliatory Measures Already in Motion

In the wake of the Pahalgam massacre, India has already taken significant steps, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and expelling Pakistani nationals on short-term visas. These actions reflect the government’s resolve to respond forcefully to terrorism.

A Nation Braces for Action

Tuesday’s emergency meeting, described as “extraordinary in urgency and nature,” marks the beginning of a planned and resolute response. While details remain confidential, the sense of determination in Delhi is unmistakable.

As India readies for what appears to be a powerful retaliation, the nation stands on edge, prepared for the steps that could redefine its fight against terrorism.