“India Is Elated and Proud”: PM Modi Hails Neeraj Chopra’s Historic 90m Throw at Doha Diamond League

In a historic moment for Indian athletics, Neeraj Chopra recorded a stunning 90.23-metre javelin throw at the Doha Diamond League 2025, marking the first time an Indian athlete has breached the 90m mark in an international event.

PM Modi Hails Chopra’s Record-Breaking Performance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Neeraj Chopra on achieving a new personal best and national record. In a post on X, he wrote:

“A spectacular feat! Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for breaching the 90 m mark at Doha Diamond League 2025 and achieving his personal best throw. This is the outcome of his relentless dedication, discipline and passion. India is elated and proud.”

A Historic Throw: 90.23 Metres in Third Attempt

Chopra reached 90.23 metres on his third attempt in the men’s javelin event, surpassing his previous personal best and national record of 89.94m set in 2022 at the Stockholm Diamond League.

This milestone makes Chopra the first Indian javelin thrower to cross the 90m barrier — a benchmark that has long eluded even the world’s best.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Joins in Praising the ‘Golden Boy’

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also applauded Chopra’s achievement, calling it a moment of immense pride for the nation. On X, he wrote:

“India’s golden star, Neeraj Chopra, has created history at the 2025 Doha Diamond League… This is not only an unprecedented achievement in his personal career but also a proud moment for the entire nation.”

Julian Weber Wins Gold Despite Chopra’s Personal Best

Despite his record-breaking performance, Chopra had to settle for second place. Germany’s Julian Weber won gold with a throw of 91.06m, also breaching the 90m mark for the first time in his career.

Also Read: Neeraj Chopra Breaks 90m Barrier at Doha Diamond League 2025

“It’s a bittersweet result,” Chopra admitted. “I’m very happy with the 90m, but I finished second again — just like in Turku and Stockholm. Still, I’m happy for Julian Weber too.”

Overcoming Physical Struggles and Looking Ahead

Chopra revealed that his performance came after years of dealing with persistent groin issues that limited his full potential.

“I was always feeling something in my groin in the last few years. I did not give my best because of that. This year, I feel much better,” he said.

With the World Championships and other major events on the horizon, Chopra is hopeful of continuing his strong form: