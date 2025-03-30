PM Modi Hails RSS as the Modern ‘Akshay Vat’ of India’s Immortal Culture

Nagpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as the modern ‘Akshay Vat’—a symbol of India’s timeless culture—energizing the nation and its people.

His remarks came during the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, an extension of the Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute & Research Centre in Nagpur.

RSS: The Eternal Banyan Tree of Indian Culture

While addressing the gathering, PM Modi highlighted the RSS’s unwavering commitment to social service, nation-building, and cultural preservation.

He emphasized that the ideological seeds sown a century ago have now blossomed into a vast and thriving ‘Vat Vriksh’ (banyan tree), whose branches—represented by lakhs of swayamsevaks—are strengthening the nation’s fabric.

“The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is the modern Akshay Vat of India’s immortal culture. This Akshay Vat continuously nurtures and energizes the consciousness of our great nation,” he stated.

The prime minister underscored the RSS’s selfless dedication to duty, guided by the principles of “Dev to Desh” and “Ram to Rashtra.” He praised the swayamsevaks for their tireless service and the deep-rooted values of sacrifice, duty, and commitment that define their work.

Service as the Cornerstone of RSS Philosophy

PM Modi described the ethos of the RSS as one rooted in service, spiritual discipline, and unwavering dedication. He reiterated that for swayamsevaks, service is not just an act but a spiritual pursuit (sadhna) passed down through generations.

“Our body is meant for charity, for service, and when service becomes a part of our sanskar (values), it transforms into sadhna (spiritual practice). This sadhna is the life force that drives every swayamsevak,” he affirmed.

According to the prime minister, this dedication to service ensures that RSS volunteers never tire, falter, or stop. Their perseverance and commitment fuel continuous efforts in various social and cultural initiatives.

India’s Unbroken Spirit Through History

Reflecting on India’s resilience through centuries of foreign invasions and colonial rule, PM Modi highlighted how the country’s social consciousness has remained unwavering. He drew parallels with the Bhakti movement, which, despite adversities, revitalized India’s spiritual and national consciousness.

“Despite centuries of attacks and attempts to dismantle India’s social fabric, our consciousness never faded. New social movements continuously emerged to keep India’s spirit alive,” he noted.

Madhav Netralaya: A Beacon of Service and Humanity

PM Modi lauded the contributions of Madhav Netralaya, emphasizing its commitment to providing quality eye care to millions. He credited the institute’s dedication to the ideals of Pujya Guruji Madhavrao Sadashivrao Golwalkar, the second Sarsanghchalak of the RSS.

“Madhav Netralaya is not just a hospital; it is a temple of service, knowledge, and pride, following the path laid by revered leaders. It stands as an embodiment of selfless service and humanity,” he said.

RSS Centenary Celebrations and Future Vision

PM Modi’s praise for the RSS comes at a significant time, as the organization prepares to mark its centenary year with year-long celebrations starting from Vijayadasami. The RSS has announced multiple events nationwide to commemorate its 100-year legacy of nation-building and service.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi visited the Dr. Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Nagpur, paying floral tributes at the memorials of RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and second Sarsanghchalak M. S. Golwalkar.