PM Modi in Motion of Thanks Debate: ‘Opposition Prioritizes Votes Over National Interest’

New Delhi: In a strong critique of the Congress party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused the opposition of practicing appeasement politics aimed at securing votes. Speaking during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Rajya Sabha, the prime minister reiterated that the BJP-led government is committed to the principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ (Together with all, development for all) and has focused on inclusive growth for all sections of society.

Modi’s Accusations Against Congress and Focus on ‘Family First’

Modi slammed Congress for prioritizing “family first” and its policies centered around dynastic politics. He further accused the Congress of being against the architect of India’s Constitution, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, and for suppressing freedom of expression during its previous regimes, referencing the Emergency of 1975-77.

The prime minister stated that the Congress party’s past approach focused on appeasement, giving something to select small groups while depriving others. He claimed that the Congress party’s politics revolved around creating false hope during elections, without delivering real benefits to the people.

‘Nation First’ – A New Model Post-2014

Prime Minister Modi asserted that the BJP government had introduced a new model of governance after 2014, one based on satisfaction of all, rather than appeasement. “The earlier model, especially under the Congress, was appeasement in everything. This became the crux of its politics,” said Modi.

Modi emphasized that the BJP-led government has worked to optimize resources, implement schemes efficiently, and ensure that no one is left behind. He noted that the ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ principle has been effectively carried out over the past decade, which has had a visible impact on the lives of citizens.

Government Focus on Economic Empowerment and Social Welfare

The prime minister also touched upon his government’s commitment to the economic empowerment of marginalized groups. He highlighted measures like the provision of 10 percent reservation for economically backward sections without taking away from other communities. He further praised the government for giving constitutional status to the OBC Commission, a long-standing demand by OBC MPs across parties.

On the topic of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Modi reminded the House that the Congress government had failed to honor Ambedkar with a Bharat Ratna, but now, he said, Congress members were being forced to say “Jai Bhim” due to the growing recognition of his contributions.

Modi pointed to various initiatives like the Mudra Yojana and Stand Up India scheme, which have helped the poor access loans to start their own businesses, in line with Ambedkar’s vision of economic empowerment for Dalits and backward classes.

Attacks on Congress Over Emergency and Freedom of Speech

In a sharp attack on the Congress party, Modi recalled instances from the Emergency period, when many prominent public figures were silenced for opposing the government. He cited examples of famous personalities like Majrooh Sultanpuri, Balraj Sahni, Kishore Kumar, and Dev Anand, all of whom faced repression under the Congress regime for their refusal to support government actions or speak in favor of the Emergency.

Modi stressed the importance of freedom of speech and condemned the Congress for curbing it during its rule. “I can never forget the Emergency. The word Constitution does not suit them,” Modi said, echoing his condemnation of Congress’s alleged disregard for democratic principles.

Poverty Alleviation and Middle-Class Support

The prime minister also highlighted the success of the government’s poverty alleviation efforts, claiming that 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty under the BJP administration. He emphasized the government’s commitment to supporting both the middle class and the emerging “neo-middle class” in India.

“My government is standing with this neo-middle class and middle class with a lot of commitment,” Modi asserted, reiterating the focus of the government on social and economic welfare for all sections of society.

Modi’s speech was met with a strong reaction from opposition benches, where an uproar was heard in response to his comments on the Congress and the Emergency period. The prime minister’s comments reflected the ongoing political battle between the ruling BJP and the Congress, as well as his party’s determination to promote a governance model based on inclusive development.