PM Modi Inaugurates All-Women-Run Begumpet Railway Station in Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the redeveloped Begumpet railway station in Hyderabad on Thursday. Notably, this station is operated entirely by women, making it a unique model of inclusivity and empowerment. Alongside Begumpet, the upgraded Karimnagar and Warangal railway stations were also opened to the public in Telangana.

Rs 26.55 Crore Redevelopment Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

The Begumpet station has been transformed into a modern transit hub under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at an estimated cost of ₹26.55 crore. The redesign blends modern infrastructure with elements that reflect Telangana’s cultural heritage.

Modern Facilities for Enhanced Passenger Experience

South Central Railway (SCR) officials stated that the redeveloped station includes a wide range of commuter-friendly amenities. These include spacious waiting halls, escalators, lifts, modern toilets, and facilities specially designed for differently abled passengers. A statue of Telangana’s state bird, the Indian Roller (Pala Pitta), has been placed as a symbolic centrepiece.

Green Landscaping and Enhanced Lighting Add Aesthetic Value

The upgraded station features landscaped greenery, decorative water features, improved platform shelters, and energy-efficient lighting. Marked signage and a well-structured layout have also been introduced to ease navigation within the premises.

Women-Only Staff Ensures Inclusive Operations

The Begumpet station continues its legacy of being operated entirely by women staff. From station masters and ticket clerks to RPF constables and booking staff, women manage all aspects of the station’s daily operations. A dedicated surveillance system has been put in place to ensure passenger safety, particularly for female commuters.

One of Hyderabad’s Busiest Suburban Stations

Serving over 15,000 passengers daily, Begumpet is one of the busiest suburban railway stations in Hyderabad, following Secunderabad, Hyderabad, and Kacheguda stations. SCR officials emphasized that the redevelopment goes beyond infrastructure—it sets a new benchmark for comfort, safety, and inclusivity in public transport.