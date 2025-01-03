PM Modi Highlights Landmark Initiatives for Delhi’s Development

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch a series of transformative development projects aimed at enhancing Delhi’s infrastructure and improving the quality of life for its residents.

Key highlights include the inauguration of 1,675 flats for Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) cluster residents and multiple urban redevelopment projects.

PM Modi’s Vision for Delhi’s Future

Taking to his X handle, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the significance of the day for Delhi’s progress. “Today is an important day for Delhi’s development.

At a programmer in Ashok Vihar, I will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for a wide range of development works which will boost ‘Ease of Living’ for the people of Delhi,” he stated.

PM Modi added that these initiatives reflect the government’s commitment to empowering future generations with knowledge, innovation, and opportunities in an environment conducive to growth and learning.

Major Housing and Infrastructure Projects

1. In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project: Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate 1,675 newly constructed flats for JJ cluster residents under the Swabhiman Apartments project in Ashok Vihar. As part of the second successful In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation initiative by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), these flats aim to provide a healthier living environment with modern amenities.

Affordable Contribution: Eligible beneficiaries pay less than 7% of the total cost of Rs 25 lakh per flat, contributing Rs 1.42 lakh and Rs 30,000 for five years of maintenance.

2. Urban Redevelopment Projects: The Prime Minister will also inaugurate:

World Trade Centre (WTC) at Naoroji Nagar: This project replaces over 600 dilapidated quarters with state-of-the-art commercial towers, offering 34 lakh square feet of premium commercial space. The development incorporates green building practices, including a zero-discharge concept, solar energy generation, and rainwater harvesting systems.

This project replaces over 600 dilapidated quarters with state-of-the-art commercial towers, offering 34 lakh square feet of premium commercial space. The development incorporates green building practices, including a zero-discharge concept, solar energy generation, and rainwater harvesting systems. General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) at Sarojini Nagar: Comprising 28 towers with over 2,500 residential units, this eco-conscious project features rainwater harvesting, sewage and water treatment plants, and solar-powered waste compactors.

Enhancing Educational and Institutional Infrastructure

1. CBSE Integrated Office Complex: Located in Dwarka, the eco-friendly CBSE complex is built with a budget of Rs 300 crore. It houses offices, an advanced data center, an auditorium, and a comprehensive water management system. The building meets Platinum Rating standards of the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

2. Delhi University Expansion: PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for three new projects at Delhi University worth over Rs 600 crore, including:

Eastern Campus at Surajmal Vihar, East Delhi: Designed with cutting-edge academic facilities.

Designed with cutting-edge academic facilities. Western Campus at Dwarka: Equipped with modern infrastructure to promote education and research.

Equipped with modern infrastructure to promote education and research. Veer Savarkar College at Roshanpura, Najafgarh: A state-of-the-art institution aimed at fostering educational excellence.

Commitment to ‘Housing for All’

The housing initiatives align with PM Modi’s vision of ‘Housing for All’ by providing affordable and sustainable living spaces for the urban poor. The Swabhiman Apartments project exemplifies this commitment by ensuring better living standards for JJ cluster residents.

Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Developments

The newly inaugurated projects are designed with a focus on environmental sustainability. Features like rainwater harvesting, solar energy utilization, and green building practices demonstrate the government’s dedication to eco-conscious urban development