PM Modi Lauds Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu’s Reforms at NITI Aayog Meeting

New Delhi: In a significant acknowledgment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for pioneering reforms that have driven the state’s growth. Speaking at the 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting, PM Modi urged other states to study Andhra Pradesh’s reform model.

Andhra Pradesh’s Growth Blueprint Gains National Attention

During the meeting, PM Modi stated, “All states should examine and study the reforms of Andhra Pradesh. There could be a lot of inputs in the blueprint for growth projected by CM Naidu for other states also.” The comment highlights the growing influence of Andhra’s governance model on national development discussions.

CM Naidu Pays Tribute and Applauds National Leadership

CM Chandrababu Naidu began his address by paying tribute to the victims of the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack and saluting the Armed Forces for the success of Operation Sindoor. He commended PM Modi’s leadership during national crises and emphasized India’s resilience and ability to overcome adversity.

Recognizing National Economic Progress Under PM Modi

Naidu credited PM Modi’s leadership for India’s rise from the world’s 10th largest economy to the 4th. He highlighted key initiatives such as Digital India, GST, Startup India, PM Gati Shakti, and Jal Jeevan Mission, which have contributed to India’s development trajectory.

Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat @2047: Meeting Highlights

The primary theme of the meeting was “Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat @2047”, focusing on building a developed and inclusive India by its 100th year of independence. Discussions revolved around:

Boosting entrepreneurship and employment

Transforming Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities into growth hubs

Enhancing skill development

Strengthening cooperative federalism

Andhra Pradesh’s Vision: Swarna Andhra @2047

CM Naidu shared Andhra Pradesh’s ambitious vision under Swarna Andhra @2047, targeting Zero Poverty by 2029. The strategy is based on the P4 Model—a collaborative framework involving the government, private sector, and citizens to uplift vulnerable families.

Proposal for Sub-Groups to Accelerate National Development

To further India’s development goals, CM Naidu proposed the formation of three strategic sub-groups involving States, the Union Government, and NITI Aayog:

1. GDP Growth Sub-Group

Focused on increasing investments, exports, manufacturing, and job creation, with central Viability Gap Funding for PPP projects.

2. Population Management Sub-Group

Designed to harness India’s demographic dividend while preparing for future shifts like ageing and low fertility rates.

3. Technology-Driven Governance Sub-Group

Aimed at transforming governance through emerging technologies like AI, quantum computing, drones, and digital platforms for real-time citizen services.

