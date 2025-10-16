PM Modi Launches ₹13,430 Crore Projects in Andhra Pradesh, Backs Naidu-Kalyan Vision for Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone, inaugurated, and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth about Rs. 13,430 crores in Kurnool, spanning key sectors such as industry, energy, roads, railways, defense manufacturing, petroleum, and natural gas.

“It is my fortune to have been born on the sacred land of Somnath in Gujarat, to have had the opportunity to serve the land of Baba Vishwanath in Kashi, and now to receive the blessings of Srisailam”, said Modi. Following his visit to Srisailam, the Prime Minister paid tribute at the Shivaji Spurti Kendra and extended his respects to Chhatrapati Maharaj from the dais. He offered salutations to revered Shaivite saints such as Allama Prabhu and Akkamahadevi. He also paid homage to great freedom fighters, including Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy Garu and Hari Sarvottama Rao.

Also Read: Students Rejoice: Telangana and Andhra Schools to Get 3-Day Diwali Holiday

Addressing a large gathering, the Prime Minister invoked the blessings of Lord Narasimha Swamy of Ahobilam, Mahanandishwara Swamy of Mahanandi, and Guru Raghavendra Swamy of Mantralayam, and expressed gratitude for visiting the sacred land of Srisailam. He praised Andhra Pradesh as a land of pride, culture, and innovation, asserting that under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM and Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan, the state now enjoys a strong vision and full support from the Center. “Delhi and Amaravati are working together for accelerated growth”, he noted.

Highlighting major initiatives, the Prime Minister launched a Rs. 3,000 crore power transmission projects at Kurnool-III Pooling Station to strengthen the national grid, and the Srikakulam-Angul Natural Gas Pipeline Project to supply gas to 15 lakh households. He also inaugurated Indian Oil’s Rs. 200-crore LPG bottling plant at Chittoor, capable of filling 20,000 cylinders daily.

In the industrial sector, foundation stones were laid for the Orvakal Industrial Area (Kurnool) and Kopparthy Industrial Area (Kadapa), with a combined investment of Rs. 4,920 crores, expected to attract Rs. 21,000 crore and generate one lakh jobs. Under the roads and highways sector, Modi announced the six-lane Greenfield Highway from Sabbavaram to Sheelanagar for Rs 960 crore and inaugurated six other projects worth Rs 1,140 crore to boost regional connectivity and safety.

In the Railway sector, projects worth Rs. 1,200 crores were launched, including the Kottavalasa – Vizianagaram Fourth Line, the Pendurti – Simhachalam North Rail Flyover, and the doubling of key routes to enhance passenger convenience and industrial logistics.

Reaffirming India’s progress toward becoming a ‘developed nation by 2047’, the Prime Minister announced that Google will establish India’s first Artificial Intelligence Hub in Andhra Pradesh, along with a new International Subsea Gateway at Visakhapatnam, making the city a global digital and connectivity hub.

Modi also inaugurated Bharat Electronics Limited’s Advanced Night Vision Products Factory at Nimmaluru, Krishna district, a Rs. 360-crore facility aimed at boosting India’s self-reliance in defense manufacturing.

Praising Andhra Pradesh’s emergence as a “drone innovation hub”, the Prime Minister said Kurnool would soon become a national center for drone technology, creating futuristic employment opportunities. Noting the government’s commitment to ease of living, he highlighted tax exemptions for incomes up to Rs. 12 lakh and initiatives such as affordable medicines, Ayushman cards, and reduced GST rates under the “Super GST – Super Savings” campaign, expected to save citizens over Rs. 8,000 crores.

Concluding his address, the Prime Minister said, “The dream of a developed India will be realized through a developed Andhra Pradesh. The projects launched today in Kurnool will open new doors of opportunity and prosperity across Rayalaseema.”

AP Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, IT minister Nara Lokesh, and Union Ministers Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, and Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma were present on the occasion.