PM Modi launches Mahila Rojgar Yojana, transfers Rs 7,500 crore to 75 lakh women in Bihar

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually launched the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, transferring Rs 10,000 each to the bank accounts of 75 lakh women across Bihar in the first phase of the scheme. A total of Rs 7,500 crore was disbursed directly to beneficiaries. The launch event was held in Patna, where PM Modi joined virtually from Delhi while Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha attended from the state capital.

The scheme — originally announced by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar — aims to make women Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) by promoting self-employment and livelihood opportunities. Of the 3.06 crore applications received, 75 lakh women were selected as first-phase beneficiaries, Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary said. Thanking PM Modi for his participation, CM Nitish Kumar said earlier, “Today, the Prime Minister will transfer Rs 10,000 to 75 lakh beneficiaries in Bihar.

Those who succeed in their business will later receive up to Rs 2 lakh in assistance.” Highlighting the state government’s women-centric policies, the CM added that 50 per cent reservation for women in Panchayati Raj institutions and the growth of over one crore Jeevika Didis in around 11 lakh self-help groups have transformed rural livelihoods. He credited the NDA government for Bihar’s development since 2005, contrasting it with the pre-2005 era.

Targeting RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Nitish Kumar remarked that after his (Lalu Prasad Yadav) removal as CM after seven years, “he brought his wife to the Chief Minister’s chair.” Interacting with several beneficiaries, PM Modi praised the initiative as a big step by the Nitish Kumar government, noting that such a massive transfer was possible only because of reforms like the Jan Dhan Yojana, which enabled over 30 crore bank accounts in the past decade.

“Earlier, a former Prime Minister had said that when the Centre sent Rs 100, nearly 85 per cent was siphoned off before it reached the people. Today, every rupee goes directly into beneficiaries’ accounts,” PM Modi said. The massive rollout comes amid heightened political activity in Bihar ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections, with the NDA seeking to showcase its development record and welfare outreach — especially to women voters, who played a decisive role in previous state polls.