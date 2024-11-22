PM Modi meets 31 world leaders during three-nation visit to Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign visit to three nations witnessed a whirlwind diplomacy, as he met over 30 world leaders and also held flurry of bilateral meetings during the five-day trip.

He also held informal interactions with global leaders during his three-nation foreign visit.

PM Modi held a bilateral meeting in Nigeria, 10 bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Brazil and followed it up with 9 more bilateral meetings in Guyana.

Also Read: BGT 2024-25: Bumrah picks 4-17 as Australia trail India by 83 runs in 17-wicket day

In Nigeria, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with the President of Nigeria.

In Brazil, PM Modi held bilateral meet with the leaders of Brazil, Indonesia, Portugal, Italy, Norway, France, UK, Chile, Argentina and Australia.

Amongst the 10 bilateral meetings in Brazil, this was the first meeting of PM Modi with 5 leaders namely Prabowo Subianto, President of Indonesia; Luis Montenegro, PM of Portugal; Keir Starmer, PM of the U.K; Gabriel Boric, President of Chile and Javier Milei, President of Argentina.

In Brazil, the Prime Minister also had informal interactions with leaders of Singapore, South Korea, Egypt, USA and Spain and with the heads and executives of various international organisations like Ursula von der Leyen, European Union; Antonio Guterres, United Nations; Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, World Trade Organization; Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, World Health Organisation; and Kristalina Georgieva and Gita Gopinath, IMF.

In Guyana, PM Modi held bilateral meetings with leaders of Guyana, Dominica, Bahamas, Trinidad & Tobago, Suriname, Barbados, Antigua & Barbuda, Grenada and St. Lucia.

Early this morning, the Prime Minister emplaned for home after concluding warm visit to Guyana in last leg of his five-day foreign tour.

Announcing his departure from Guyana, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a post on X, “A very warm & productive State visit to Guyana concludes. PM @narendramodi emplanes for New Delhi.”

The three-nation tour showcased India’s growing global engagement, with key discussions in Nigeria, active participation in G20 summit (in Brazil) and reinforcing ties with the Caribbean during the historic Guyana visit.