PM Modi meets President Murmu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Photo of Safiya Begum Safiya Begum3 August 2025 - 15:01
Details of the meeting were not immediately available.

“Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on X.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of the logjam in Parliament over the opposition demand for a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections in the state. 

Except discussions in both Houses on Operation Sindoor, Parliament has seen little business ever since the Monsoon session began on July 21.

The prime minister’s meeting with the President also came days after US President Donald Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs on exports from India and an unspecified penalty because of New Delhi’s purchases of Russian military equipment and oil. PTI ACB SKL

Photo of Safiya Begum

Safiya Begum

Safiya Begum specializes in national, international, and real estate Content Writing. Known for her investigative skills and attention to detail, she has authored impactful reports on real estate trends and global socio-political issues, contributing to reputed national dailies.
