PM Modi Meets Special Olympics World Winter Games Contingent in Parliament

New Delhi: A Historic Celebration for Indian Athletes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Special Olympics World Winter Games contingent in Parliament on Tuesday, congratulating them on their historic performance. The Indian athletes won a total of 33 medals, including 8 gold, 18 silver, and 7 bronze at the event held in Turin, Italy.

PM Modi Expresses Pride on Social Media

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi expressed his immense pride in the Indian athletes.

“I am immensely proud of our athletes who have brought glory to the nation at the Special Olympics World Winter Games held in Turin, Italy! Our incredible contingent has brought home 33 medals. Met the contingent in Parliament and congratulated them for their accomplishments,” he wrote.

Breakdown of India’s Medal Tally

The Indian contingent, consisting of 30 athletes and 19 support staff members, secured medals in six sporting disciplines:

Snowshoeing – 10 medals

– 10 medals Alpine Skiing – 10 medals

– 10 medals Snowboarding – 6 medals

– 6 medals Short Track Speed Skating – 4 medals

– 4 medals Cross Country Skiing – 2 medals

– 2 medals Floorball – 1 medal

Government Announces Cash Prizes for Medal Winners

In recognition of the athletes’ achievements, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has announced increased cash prizes:

Gold Medalists – ₹20 lakh

– ₹20 lakh Silver Medalists – ₹14 lakh

– ₹14 lakh Bronze Medalists – ₹8 lakh

Largest Indian Contingent at the Games

The Indian team, comprising 30 athletes, 3 officials, and 16 support staff, was the largest contingent from the country. The Special Olympics World Winter Games witnessed participation from 1,500 athletes across 102 countries, competing in eight different sports disciplines.

Strong Government Support for Specially-Abled Athletes

The Union Sports Ministry has emphasized strong support for specially-abled athletes:

Sports Authority of India (SAI) provided 11 national coaching camps in cities like Chandigarh, Narkanda, New Delhi, Gwalior, Noida, and Gurgaon.

provided in cities like Chandigarh, Narkanda, New Delhi, Gwalior, Noida, and Gurgaon. SAI also offered equipment support for training and competition .

. The government sanctioned funds for airfare, boarding, and lodging for the Indian contingent.

India’s success at the Special Olympics World Winter Games is a testament to the talent, dedication, and perseverance of the athletes, supported by strong government backing. The recognition from PM Modi further highlights the country’s commitment to empowering specially-abled athletes on the global stage.