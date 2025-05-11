India Sets a ‘New Normal’ in Cross-Border Response: PM Modi Orders Forceful Action Against Pakistan: Govt Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed the Indian armed forces to respond with greater force to any action from Pakistan, signaling a “new normal” in India’s posture toward cross-border terrorism, top government sources revealed on Sunday. The PM reportedly told forces, “Wahan se goli chalegi, toh yahan se gola chalega”—indicating a policy of escalation in retaliation.

Operation Sindoor Not Over Yet, Say Sources

Sources confirmed that Operation Sindoor, launched after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, is still ongoing, and India will continue to escalate the cost of terrorism for Pakistan. They emphasized that Pakistan cannot pursue terror and simultaneously expect normal cooperation with India in select areas.

No Mediation on Kashmir, Only Agenda Is PoK: India

Reaffirming its long-standing stance, government officials declared that India will not accept any mediation on the Kashmir issue. “The only matter for discussion is the return of territories currently under Pakistan’s illegal occupation,” sources said, dismissing any external interference.

Indus Waters Treaty in Abeyance Amid Terrorism

India has also put the Indus Waters Treaty on hold, linking its resumption to an end of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Officials confirmed that all talks with Pakistan will now be conducted only at the DGMO (Director General of Military Operations) level.

Ceasefire Reached After Intense Four-Day Conflict

Following four days of intense drone and missile strikes across land, air, and sea, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced a mutual ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. The development was first made public by US President Donald Trump, who stated that the two nations had agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire” after US mediation.

US Mediation Acknowledged, But India’s Terms Remain Firm

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio later confirmed the ceasefire and said both nations would initiate talks on a range of issues at a neutral location. However, Indian officials clarified that there will be no broader dialogue unless Pakistan ceases its terror activities.

Pakistan Reaches Out After Firm Indian Response

Government sources confirmed that following India’s retaliatory strikes on May 7, it was Pakistan’s DGMO who reached out on May 10 to de-escalate the situation. India had previously informed global stakeholders that it would target terror infrastructure in Pakistan-administered areas if provoked again.

