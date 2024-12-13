Pan India

PM Modi pays tributes to Parliament attack victims

Abdul Wasi13 December 2024 - 11:01
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to those killed in the terrorist attack on Parliament in 2001, and said the country remains eternally grateful for their courage and dedication.

Eight security personnel had made the supreme sacrifice in the attack carried out by Pakistan-based terrorist organisations.One gardener was also killed. Security forces killed all five terrorists involved in the attack.

Also Read | Prez Murmu pays tribute to martyrs of Parliament attack on 13th anniversary
Vice President, PM, Parliamentarians pay floral tributes to Parliament attack martyrs

Modi said on X, “Paid homage to those martyred in the 2001 Parliament attack. Their sacrifice will forever inspire our nation. We remain eternally grateful for their courage and dedication.”

