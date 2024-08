PM Modi pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on 80th birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 80th birth anniversary on Tuesday.

India’s youngest prime minister, Gandhi held office from 1984 to 1989.

He was assassinated by a suicide bomber of the LTTE in 1991.

“Tributes to our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji on his birth anniversary,” Modi said in a post on X.

Tributes to our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji on his birth anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 20, 2024