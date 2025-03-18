PM Modi Pens Heartfelt Letter to Sunita Williams Ahead of Her ‘Homecoming’

New Delhi: As NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore prepare to return from the International Space Station (ISS) after spending about nine months in space, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has penned a heartfelt letter to one of India’s most celebrated astronauts, wishing her a safe return.

The letter, shared by Minister of State in PMO Dr. Jitendra Singh, highlights PM Modi’s deep appreciation for Sunita Williams and her significant contributions to space exploration. In his message, PM Modi expresses his concern for her well-being and admiration for her perseverance.

PM Modi’s Letter Expresses India’s Pride in Sunita Williams

In the letter, PM Modi wrote, “Even though you are thousands of miles away, you continue to remain close to our hearts. The people of India are praying for your good health and success in your mission.” He acknowledged Sunita’s remarkable achievements and the pride the nation feels in her accomplishments.

PM Modi also reminisced about his previous meetings with the astronaut, especially during his 2016 visit to the United States. He further extended a warm invitation for Sunita Williams to visit India after her return. “After your return, we are looking forward to seeing you in India. It will be a pleasure for India to host one of its most illustrious daughters,” he wrote.

A Nation’s Pride and Inspiration

Highlighting the significance of Sunita Williams’ accomplishments, PM Modi stated, “1.4 billion Indians have always taken great pride in your achievements. Recent developments have yet again shown your inspirational fortitude and perseverance.”

Dr. Jitendra Singh revealed that PM Modi also met former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino recently and conveyed his message to Sunita Williams through him.

Sunita Williams Expresses Gratitude

Touched by the heartfelt gesture, Sunita Williams expressed her sincere gratitude to PM Modi and the people of India. The letter, sent just before her highly anticipated return, reflects not only her status as a pioneering astronaut but also the deep bond between India and her remarkable journey in space.

As the world eagerly awaits Sunita Williams’ return to Earth, her story continues to inspire millions, reinforcing her place as one of India’s most distinguished daughters.