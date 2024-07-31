PM Modi promised support to projects for Bengaluru: K’taka Dy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar stated on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given an assurance of support for projects in Bengaluru city.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Shivakumar stated, “I met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday as no funding was announced in the Union budget for Karnataka. No funds have been earmarked for irrigation and water sectors.

“Nothing has been given, including even the announced funds. I urged the PM to provide grants for the new projects to be taken up in Bengaluru city.”

Karnataka is the second-highest tax payer in the country and Bengaluru contributes the most to those taxes.

“In view of that, I asked Prime Minister Modi to consider Karnataka’s interests on the lines of Maharashtra. I had asked for signal-free corridors, flyovers and Prime Minister Modi has assured that he will consider them,” Dy CM Shivakumar maintained.

He said the PM has promised to bring the matter of grant of Rs 5,300 crore announced in last year’s Union budget to Karnataka to the central Cabinet meeting for discussion.

“Funds were approved by the Finance Commission as well for the state. Earlier, during the tenure of former PM Manmohan Singh, a lot of incentives were given to the state such as three major flyovers including the Electronics City, Hebbal (airport) and Nelamangala flyovers in Bengaluru. But, nothing has been given this time.

“I have given a proposal for a tunnel road in Bengaluru to be a part of the Union budget and the state will also put in its finances. PM Modi said he will examine it,” Shivakumar stated.