PM Modi Raised Alarm Over Rana’s Acquittal in 2011, U.S. President Backs His Stance a Decade Later

India has welcomed the U.S. decision to extradite Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, to face justice in India. U.S. President Donald Trump’s support of the extradition has been seen as a strong stand against terrorism, particularly acts originating from Pakistan, and a significant move in India’s global fight against terror.

Modi’s 2011 Warning Echoed in 2021

An intriguing aspect of the development is the resurfacing of a 2011 video in which then-Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi had raised alarms about the acquittal of Tahawwur Rana by a U.S. court. Modi’s comments, shared by the popular social media handle Modi Archive, highlighted the serious concerns over the case and warned of a dangerous precedent that could undermine global justice systems.

In the video, Modi questioned the handling of the case by the U.S. courts, asking, “How can courts in America give judgment for a terrorist attack that happened in India? Would they allow the trial of 9/11 accused in India?” He further warned that such legal outcomes could be exploited by other terror elements around the world to evade justice.

U.S. President Trump Supports Extradition

Over a decade later, U.S. President Donald Trump mirrored Modi’s concerns, reaffirming that Tahawwur Rana would be extradited to India to face justice. During a joint press conference with Prime Minister Modi, Trump described Rana as a “very violent and evil man” who must be held accountable for his role in the horrific 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Trump emphasized, “I am pleased to announce that my administration has approved the extradition of one of the plotters and one of the very evil people of the world. A key accused of the horrific 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, he will be going back to India to face justice.”

Political Fallout of Rana’s Acquittal

The acquittal of Rana by a Chicago court in 2011 had sparked outrage in India. At the time, Modi had criticized the UPA government for mishandling the case, which allowed Rana’s legal reprieve. This new development marks a significant shift in India-U.S. relations and reflects India’s growing global influence in negotiating critical matters of national security.

A Landmark Moment for India’s Global Standing

With the U.S. decision to extradite Tahawwur Rana, India has emerged with a strengthened stature on the world stage. This extradition underscores the country’s ability to influence global decisions regarding terrorism and showcases India’s rising negotiating power in international diplomacy.