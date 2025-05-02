PM Modi Re-Launches Amaravati Capital Development Projects Worth ₹49,000 Crore

Amaravati: Nearly a decade after first laying its foundation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday re-launched development works in Amaravati, the proposed capital of Andhra Pradesh, at a massive public gathering attended by top political leaders.

Foundation Stone Laid for 74 Key Projects

In a symbolic gesture, PM Modi pressed a button to lay the foundation stone for 74 infrastructure projects amounting to ₹49,040 crore. These include major components of the capital city such as the High Court, Legislative Assembly, Secretariat, and four towers for Heads of Departments (HoDs).

The event was attended by Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and various central and state ministers from the NDA coalition.

Additional Projects Worth ₹8,000 Crore Inaugurated

Alongside, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation for additional projects worth ₹8,000 crore, including a missile test range, and infrastructure developments under the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Railways.

Naidu Vows to Complete Capital in 3 Years

In his address, CM Naidu assured the crowd that the Amaravati capital will be completed within three years and promised to invite PM Modi for its grand inauguration. He criticised the previous YSR Congress Party government for halting the Amaravati dream, blaming them for policy setbacks and shifting the capital plan.

Naidu reminisced that it was PM Modi who had first laid Amaravati’s foundation on October 22, 2015, during the TDP’s earlier tenure.

Amaravati’s Troubled Journey and New Push

Development initially began under the TDP government but stalled after 2019, when the YSRCP government led by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy proposed three state capitals, sparking protests, especially from farmers in 29 villages who had donated their land for Amaravati.

With the TDP-led NDA returning to power in June last year, the Amaravati project has been revived. The state now plans to undertake works worth ₹77,250 crore, with tenders floated for ₹49,000 crore already.

Centre, Global Institutions Back Project

The Centre has promised full support, while World Bank and Asian Development Bank (ADB) have agreed to lend ₹15,000 crore for the project. Additionally, HUDCO (Housing and Urban Development Corporation) has approved a loan of ₹11,000 crore to bolster Amaravati’s completion.

