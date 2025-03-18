PM Modi Sends Heartfelt Letter to Astronaut Sunita Williams, Wishes Her Safe Return

India’s Pride in Sunita Williams’ Achievements

As the world eagerly awaits the safe return of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his heartfelt wishes to the Indian-origin astronaut. Expressing immense pride in her accomplishments, PM Modi conveyed his best wishes for her ongoing space mission.

PM Modi’s Letter to Sunita Williams

In a special gesture, PM Modi sent a letter to Sunita Williams through astronaut Mike Massimino. “Even though you are thousands of miles away, you remain close to our hearts,” he wrote, emphasizing the admiration of 1.4 billion Indians for her courage and perseverance.

A few days ago, PM Modi personally met Massimino at an event and requested that the letter be delivered to Williams. He reaffirmed India’s deep emotional bond with her and wished her strength and a safe return to Earth.

Sunita Williams’ Response to PM Modi’s Message

Touched by the gesture, Sunita Williams expressed her gratitude to PM Modi and the people of India. The letter carried warm regards and reflected the strong ties between India and one of its most celebrated astronauts.

PM Modi’s Recognition of Williams’ Family

PM Modi also acknowledged Williams’ family, mentioning her mother Bonnie Pandya and recalling his meeting with her late father, Deepakbhai, during his 2016 visit to the US. He reiterated India’s admiration for her contributions to space exploration and eagerly awaited her return to India.

A Special Message for Williams’ Crew Members

Concluding the letter, PM Modi extended his best wishes to Sunita Williams’ husband, Michael Williams, and her fellow astronaut Barry Wilmore, hoping for their safe return from their space mission.

Sunita Williams: An Inspiration for India and the World

With her remarkable achievements, Sunita Williams continues to inspire millions across the globe. Her dedication to space exploration symbolizes India’s growing presence in the field of science and technology, making her one of the nation’s most illustrious daughters.