PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi, says Congress–RJD alliance like oil and water

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, launched a sharp counterattack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Grand Alliance (RJD–Congress), saying that their remarks — including Gandhi’s claim that “PM Modi can dance for votes” — were not just insults directed at him, but a reflection of deep internal discord within the Opposition.

Addressing a massive election rally in Bihar’s Chhapra, PM Modi said, “The real news of this election is not the insults hurled at me, but the infighting between the RJD and the Congress. Their relationship is like oil and water. Reports from across Bihar say RJD workers are pulling down Congress workers’ posters, and Congress workers are showing animosity toward the RJD. Only the lust for power has brought them together.”

The Prime Minister accused both the RJD and Congress of betraying Bihar during their years in power.

“The RJD and Congress can never develop Bihar. These parties ruled the state for years but only betrayed its people,” PM Modi said.

Referring to incidents of crime during the RJD regime, he recalled the 1998 Champa Biswas case, saying it symbolised the lawlessness of that era.

“What happened to the wife of a Dalit IAS officer in 1998 will send shivers down the spines of today’s youth. She wrote to the Bihar Governor about how RJD goons tortured her and other women in her family. During that time, even the Chief Minister’s office had become a den of criminals,” PM Modi added.

Addressing first-time voters, the Prime Minister urged them to exercise their vote.

“Your parents’ votes once freed Bihar from Jungle Raj and brought good governance. Now, it is your turn to transform good governance into prosperity with your one vote,” he said.

The Prime Minister accused the Congress of repeatedly disrespecting Bihar and its people across the country.

“Congress leaders in Karnataka insult Bihar, DMK leaders in Tamil Nadu harass Biharis, and yet the RJD remains silent. A former Congress Chief Minister of Punjab even said he would not allow people from Bihar to enter his state — and at that time, a daughter of the Gandhi family, who now sits in Parliament, was clapping in approval,” PM Modi said.

Highlighting Bihar’s cultural and spiritual legacy, the Prime Minister praised Bhojpuri icon Bhikari Thakur and the Chhath Mahaparv, calling them symbols of Bihar’s enduring spirit.

“This land is one of faith, art, and revolution. Bhikari Thakur captured the fragrance and struggle of this soil in his songs. The Chhath Mahaparv is the pride of Bihar and the nation — a festival that celebrates devotion, equality, and social harmony,” PM Modi said.

“We are striving to get Chhath Mahaparv included in UNESCO’s World Heritage list as a festival of humanity.”

PM Modi accused the RJD–Congress alliance of insulting the festival and those who observe it.

“For the Congress and RJD, the worship of Chhathi Maiya is a farce. They mock the women who fast for days and stand in the Ganges offering Arghya to the Sun God. Will the mothers and sisters of Bihar tolerate this insult? I know they will never forget it,” he said.

Recalling his recent overseas visit, PM Modi said that Bihar’s cultural influence has spread across the world.

“A few months ago, when I visited Trinidad and Tobago, I felt like I was on the ghats of Varanasi and Chhapra. People there welcomed us in Bhojpuri — it was a proud moment for every Bihari,” he added.

On the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, PM Modi accused the Opposition of hypocrisy.

“After 500 years of waiting, the grand Ram Temple has been built. Millions have gone for darshan, but have you ever seen Congress or RJD leaders visit Ayodhya? They are afraid their appeasement politics will suffer. Those who cannot respect faith cannot develop places of worship,” the Prime Minister said.