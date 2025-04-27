PM Modi Slams Terrorists After Pahalgam Attack, says “Every Indian’s Heart is Burning”

New Delhi: In a powerful address during his Mann Ki Baat on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, stating that the attack has left every Indian’s blood boiling.

PM Modi highlighted the growing development in the region as the primary motive behind the attack, accusing terrorist masterminds of carrying out the horrific incident because they could not tolerate the progress being made in Kashmir.

Attack Aimed at Destroying Kashmir’s Progress

The Pahalgam attack on April 22, which resulted in the tragic deaths of 26 innocent people, has deeply shaken the nation. In his speech, PM Modi emphasized that the rapid growth in tourism, increasing income, and overall development in Kashmir have been met with resistance from those who wish to derail the region’s prosperity.

He said, “The pace of development in Kashmir has increased, the number of tourists has increased, and income has risen. They are unable to tolerate this, and that’s why they are attacking. Every Indian’s blood boils after this attack.” The PM reassured the victims’ families that justice would be swiftly served, adding that the masterminds behind this attack would face unexpected and severe punishment.

Global Condemnation of Terrorism

PM Modi also expressed his gratitude for the global support India has received following the attack. He revealed that world leaders from across the globe had reached out to India, expressing their condolences and condemning the terrorist act. The PM’s address underscored the unity and solidarity of the nation, along with its global allies, in the fight against terrorism.

“The whole world, together with 140 crore Indians, stands in support of our fight against terrorism,” said the Prime Minister, reinforcing India’s determination to tackle the threat head-on.

Unity and Resolve in Fighting Terrorism

PM Modi called for a united front in the fight against terrorism, noting that the forces promoting terrorism aimed to destroy Kashmir. The Prime Minister emphasized the need for unity among all citizens and stressed that this strength would serve as the foundation for India’s success in overcoming these challenges.

“The unity of the country is the basis of our success. The attack in Pahalgam shows the stupidity and helplessness of the terrorists,” Modi said, highlighting the futility of such violent acts in the face of a unified nation.

A Nation United in Grief and Resolve

The Pahalgam terror attack has united the country in grief and anger, with citizens from every state and community reflecting on the pain of the affected families. PM Modi’s address served as a reminder that India’s resolve to confront terrorism is stronger than ever. “Every Indian’s heart is burning at the sight of the terror attack,” Modi said, assuring the nation that justice will prevail.

India stands firm in its commitment to fight terrorism and secure justice for the victims of this brutal attack. With the unity of its people and the support of the international community, India is prepared to confront any challenges ahead.