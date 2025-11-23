PM Modi, South African Prez Ramaphosa push for enhanced trade, tech and Global South voice

Johannesburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg on Sunday and discussed bilateral partnership, particularly in boosting linkages of commerce, culture, investment and diversifying cooperation in technology, skilling, AI, critical minerals and other sectors.

Following their talks, PM Modi in a post on X wrote, “Had an excellent meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa during the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. We reviewed the full range of the India-South Africa partnership, especially in boosting linkages of commerce, culture, investment and diversifying cooperation in technology, skilling, AI, critical minerals and more. Congratulated President Ramaphosa for South Africa’s successful G20 Presidency.”

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (Economic Relations) Sudhakar Dalela and other officials were present at the meeting.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office stated, “Recalling the historical ties that underpin India-South Africa ties, both leaders reviewed bilateral ties and expressed satisfaction at the progress achieved in various fields of cooperation, including trade and investment, food security, skill development, mining, youth exchange and people-to-people ties. They discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the fields of AI, Digital Public Infrastructure and critical minerals.”

The leaders also welcomed the growing presence of Indian firms in South Africa and agreed to facilitate mutual investments, especially in infrastructure, technology, innovation, mining and start-up sectors.

Prime Minister Modi thanked President Ramaphosa for the South African cheetah relocation to India and invited him to join the International Big Cat Alliance led by India.

The leaders agreed to work jointly to amplify the voice of the Global South, the statement further read.

PM Modi appreciated the initiative taken by South Africa to hold the IBSA leaders meeting. Ramaphosa assured South Africa’s full support to India’s upcoming Chairship of BRICS in 2026.

Sharing video of the meeting on X, South Africa’s Presidency stated, “His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa is in a bilateral meeting with His Excellency Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Republic of India on the margins of the Group of Twenty (G20) Leaders’ Summit hosted by South Africa. Johannesburg EXPO Centre, Gauteng.”

“This morning’s bilateral meeting between the Heads of State provides an opportunity to re-engage constructively, strengthen bilateral relations, and explore mutually beneficial initiatives in trade, industrialisation, education, ICT, and infrastructure development,” it added.