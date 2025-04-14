PM Modi Targets Telangana Government Over Land Dispute at Kancha Gachibowli

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lashed out at the Telangana government, accusing them of “destroying nature and killing wildlife” in their ongoing land dispute at Kancha Gachibowli. The remarks have raised concerns over environmental damage, with the Prime Minister claiming that bulldozers are being used to destroy forests and wildlife areas in Telangana.

Modi criticized the Congress-led government in the state for its alleged lack of regard for environmental conservation, suggesting that development efforts were being undermined at the cost of the environment.

Kancha Gachibowli Land Dispute Stirs Nationwide Controversy

A major land dispute has erupted in the peaceful Kancha Gachibowli area, located within the vicinity of Hyderabad Central University (HCU). The controversy centers around 400 acres of land that has caused an uproar among local student organizations and political groups alike. What initially started as a local concern has since turned into a national debate, with multiple student organizations joining the protest to safeguard the land from being exploited for commercial purposes.

The protest gained significant momentum, as the issue soon reached the Supreme Court of India. Following court orders, the Central Empowered Committee visited HCU to evaluate the disputed land. The committee’s investigation into the issue has further intensified the focus on the environmental and legal aspects of the dispute.

BJP’s Strong Response Against Telangana Government’s Actions

Prime Minister Modi also took a strong stance against Congress-ruled states, claiming that the BJP would prioritize protecting forests and wildlife, as opposed to the Congress government’s actions. He condemned the destruction of forest wealth and called attention to other states under Congress rule, including Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, where he criticized the government’s handling of development and governance issues.

In Himachal Pradesh, Modi remarked that people’s protests were hindering development, while in Karnataka, he accused the state government of raising essential service prices, including electricity and milk, and increasing taxes. He further alleged that Karnataka had become the “number one” state in corruption under Congress leadership.

The Need for Balanced Development: Protecting Nature and Wildlife

While political parties continue to battle over the land dispute, the focus on environmental conservation and development remains central. Environmentalists and student organizations are advocating for a more sustainable approach to development that takes into account the preservation of green spaces and natural resources. The Kancha Gachibowli land dispute underscores the ongoing tension between urbanization and environmental conservation in India’s rapidly developing cities.

As the dispute continues to unfold, all eyes are on the Supreme Court’s role in shaping the outcome of this high-profile environmental and legal issue.