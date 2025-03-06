PM Modi Thanks People of Telangana for BJP’s Victory in MLC Polls

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to the people of Telangana for supporting the BJP in the recent Members of the Legislative Council (MLC) elections. He congratulated the newly elected BJP candidates and praised the party’s workers for their dedication.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “I thank the people of Telangana for blessing @BJP4Telangana with such phenomenal support in the MLC elections. Congratulations to our newly elected candidates.”

He also expressed pride in the hard work of the party’s members. “I am very proud of our Party Karyakartas who are working among the people with great diligence,” PM Modi further stated on X.

BJP’s Remarkable Victory in Telangana MLC Elections

In a closely contested election, the BJP secured a significant win by winning two out of the three MLC seats, challenging the dominance of the ruling Congress party in the state. The Graduates MLC constituency, which spans 42 Assembly segments and includes over 3,55,159 voters, saw intense competition.

The election was held on February 27 through the preferential voting system using ballot papers.

Key Winners in the MLC Election

Chinnamail Anji Reddy , the BJP candidate, won the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar graduates’ segment, defeating his closest rival, V. Narender Reddy of Congress. The seat had been held by former Congress Minister T. Jeevan Reddy.

, the BJP candidate, won the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar graduates’ segment, defeating his closest rival, V. Narender Reddy of Congress. The seat had been held by former Congress Minister T. Jeevan Reddy. Malka Komaraiah , the party-backed candidate, emerged victorious from the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar teachers’ constituency, winning with a margin of over 5,700 first-preference votes against Vanga Mahender Reddy of PRTU(TS).

, the party-backed candidate, emerged victorious from the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar teachers’ constituency, winning with a margin of over 5,700 first-preference votes against Vanga Mahender Reddy of PRTU(TS). PRTU(TS) claimed the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda seat, with their candidate, P. Sripal Reddy, winning the second-preference votes and securing 13,969 votes.

Setback for Congress in the Election

The BJP’s victory in these MLC seats dealt a blow to Congress, especially as this election reflected the sentiments of the educated electorate in the state. The result is seen as a significant shift, considering that Congress had won the Assembly polls just over a year ago.

Leaders Celebrate BJP’s Win

Following the win, Union Minister for Coal and Mines and BJP state president G. Kishan Reddy congratulated Anji Reddy for his victory. He said the youth of Telangana had shown trust in the BJP’s developmental politics and PM Modi’s leadership, reinforcing the party’s growing popularity in the state.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar also celebrated the BJP’s success in Karimnagar. He stated that the Congress government’s time was up, claiming that the people of Telangana were now looking towards the BJP for change. Bandi Sanjay also pointed out that while Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, had expressed doubts about EVMs, the BJP’s victory came through elections held with ballot papers.