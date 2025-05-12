PM Modi to Address Nation at 8 PM on ‘Operation Sindoor’ and Ceasefire Developments

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation at 8 PM today, following a high-level meeting with key government officials, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The meeting focused on the recent military operations and the subsequent ceasefire agreement with Pakistan.

Background of ‘Operation Sindoor’

The operation, codenamed ‘Operation Sindoor’, was launched by India on May 7, targeting terrorist infrastructure across nine locations in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and Punjab. The strikes were a direct response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians. India attributed the attack to Pakistan-based militants, leading to the military retaliation.(Wikipedia, Wikipedia)

Ceasefire Agreement and De-escalation

Following intense military engagements, including airstrikes and drone attacks, both India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire on May 10. The truce was brokered with diplomatic support from the United States, with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio playing pivotal roles in mediating the agreement. The ceasefire has been largely observed, with no significant incidents reported along the Line of Control since its implementation

Prime Minister Modi’s upcoming address is expected to provide insights into the government’s perspective on ‘Operation Sindoor’, the rationale behind the military actions, and the strategic objectives achieved. Additionally, the Prime Minister is likely to discuss the importance of the ceasefire, the role of international diplomacy in de-escalating tensions, and the path forward for India-Pakistan relations.

The address comes at a critical juncture, as both nations navigate the complexities of post-conflict relations and work towards ensuring long-term peace and stability in the region.

Stay tuned for live coverage of Prime Minister Modi’s address at 8 PM.