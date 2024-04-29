Telangana

PM Modi to address poll rally in Telangana on April 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a poll rally at Alladurg in Sangareddy district of Telangana on Tuesday, BJP sources said.

This is Modi’s second meeting in the state after the poll schedule was released last month. Telangana is one of the southern states on which the BJP is pinning its hopes, to win a considerable number of seats in order to achieve its ambitious goal of getting 370 in the Lok Sabha polls.

Senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier set a target of winning double-digit seats out of the total 17 in Telangana.

Shah will be campaigning on May 1 for the party’s Hyderabad contestant Madhavi Latha, who is being fielded against the current MP from the constituency AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi. The BJP secured four seats in the last elections in 2019.

Barring Soyam Bapurao (Adilabad), the party fielded the rest of the members from their respective constituencies.

BJP Telangana chief and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy who is the party candidate for Secunderabad, National general Secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who is contesting from Karimnagar and Nizamabad MP D Arvind have already started vigorous campaigns in their respective segments.

