PM Modi to inaugurate 32nd ICAE in Delhi tomorrow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 32nd International Conference of Agricultural Economists (ICAE) at National Agricultural Science Centre (NASC) Complex here on Saturday.

An official statement said, Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion.

The triennial conference, organised by the International Association of Agricultural Economists will be held from August 2 to 7.

The theme for this year’s conference is, “Transformation Towards Sustainable Agri-Food Systems”, which is being held in India after 65 years.

It aims to tackle the pressing need for sustainable agriculture in the face of global challenges such as climate change, natural resource degradation, rising production costs and conflicts.

The conference will also highlight India’s proactive approach to global agricultural challenges and showcase the nation’s advancements in agricultural research and policy, the Prime Minister office said.

The ICAE 2024 will serve as a platform for young researchers and leading professionals to present their work and network with global peers.

The conference will witness participation of around 1,000 delegates from around 75 countries.