PM Modi to Inaugurate First Edition of SOUL Leadership Conclave on February 21

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the highly anticipated first edition of the SOUL (School of Ultimate Leadership) Leadership Conclave on February 21 at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. On this occasion, PM Modi will also address the gathering, providing insights into the significance of leadership in today’s world.

A Platform for Inspiring Leadership Discussions

The two-day conclave, beginning on February 21, will serve as a premier platform for leaders from various domains including politics, sports, arts and media, the spiritual world, public policy, business, and the social sector. These distinguished leaders will share their inspiring life journeys and discuss essential aspects of leadership, aiming to motivate young audiences.

The conclave seeks to foster an ecosystem of collaboration and thought leadership. By discussing both failures and successes, the event will provide valuable lessons for the next generation of leaders. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from the diverse experiences and wisdom of the speakers.

Guest of Honor: Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay

The keynote address will be delivered by Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay, who will join the conclave as the Guest of Honor. His speech will further highlight the importance of leadership in driving social change and progress.

PM Modi’s Message on SOUL Leadership Conclave

Earlier, PM Modi took to social media platform X to share his excitement about the upcoming event. He praised the School of Ultimate Leadership for organizing the conclave, emphasizing its role in connecting people from various fields to discuss leadership. PM Modi noted that the speakers at the event would share valuable insights on key leadership issues, resonating particularly with young audiences.

About SOUL (School of Ultimate Leadership)

The School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL) is an innovative leadership institution based in Gujarat. Its mission is to empower individuals to become authentic leaders who contribute to advancing the public good. SOUL aims to enhance the political leadership landscape in India by training individuals who rise through merit, commitment, and passion for public service, rather than just political lineage.

Also Read: Shreya Ghoshal’s ‘All Hearts’ Tour Hits Major Cities: Get Ready for a Soul-Stirring Experience!



With its focus on providing the necessary skills, insights, and expertise, SOUL is paving the way for leaders to navigate the complex challenges of leadership in today’s rapidly changing world.

Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting and impactful event!