PM Modi to inaugurate Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa Airport

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate a new airport in the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said on Sunday.

The airport, located in the Vindhya region, recently received its operating licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), making it the sixth operational airport in the state.

While PM Modi will inaugurate the airport digitally from Varanasi, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla and Rural Development Minister Prahlad Patel, who is also the in-charge for Rewa will be present at the airport.

With Rewa joining the ranks of airports in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, and Khajuraho, the state aims to improve infrastructure and economic potential in the underserved Vindhya region.

The preparation for developing the airport in Rewa’s Chorahata area (the airstrip existed for the last several decades) already began around three years back, however, the formal announcement was made ahead of the Assembly election in 2023.

Rajendra Shukla, who hails from Rewa, had been running from Bhopal to New Delhi (Airport Authority of India) since 2014 to bring an airport into the city, as he had told IANS earlier.

“Rewa airport is a big achievement of the Vindhya region. It will have a landing facility for up to 72-seater aircraft. The airport will promote tourism in the Vindhya belt. It will also provide impetus to medical, engineering, education, trade and industries,” Shukla said.

Earlier on September 10, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted approval for an operating licence to the airport at Rewa. Both passenger and cargo flight services will be available once the operation begins.

The DGCA’s approval marks a significant step toward enhancing both economic growth and regional connectivity in Madhya Pradesh.

The airport will accommodate both passenger and cargo flights, which is expected to boost tourism, employment, and trade in the region. Rewa is renowned for its cultural and historical landmarks, and the airport will make these attractions more accessible, potentially drawing more visitors and businesses to the area.

The opening of Rewa Airport is expected to bridge the connectivity gap in the region, contributing to the broader economic development of Madhya Pradesh by facilitating the movement of goods and people across key regions.