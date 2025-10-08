PM Modi to inaugurate Navi Mumbai International Airport today

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on Wednesday, marking one of India’s most modern and eco-friendly airports.

The new greenfield airport, spread over 1,160 hectares, is being developed for Rs 19,650 crore. The domestic flight operations are expected to commence in the first week of December 2025, followed by international operations in another two months.

Work on one of the airport’s two runways has been completed. All terminals will be connected through an integrated system, providing improved passenger convenience.

For passenger convenience, direct check-in at the metro station and baggage service will be provided through the “One-Up End-to-End Baggage Facility” app.

With environmental protection in mind, the airport has placed special emphasis on green energy and water conservation. The terminal will showcase Indian culture through digital art, while artificial intelligence (AI) technology will be used in various operational processes.

To improve connectivity, a new road is being constructed from Atal Setu to Kosthal Road. The Metro Line 8 is also expected to be approved soon, connecting both Navi Mumbai and Mumbai airports. Additionally, a water taxi service will be launched soon. The airport has parking facilities for 350 aircraft and separate taxiways for both runways. The entire project will be completed in four years.

The opening of Navi Mumbai International Airport will significantly increase the air traffic capacity of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and will emerge as a symbol of India’s progressive development.

According to the NMIA fact sheet, the airport will handle 90 million passengers per annum and a cargo of 3.25 million metric tonnes per annum after it is fully completed.

Phase one facilitates providing 20 million passengers per annum and 0.5 million metric tonnes of cargo capacity. The airport’s ownership is held by Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd, comprising MIAL (74 per cent) and CIDCO (26 per cent). The Director General of Civil Aviation granted an Aerodrome License to NMIA on September 30.

NMIA and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport together form a multi-airport system for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, establishing an aviation hub with a combined ultimate passenger capacity of up to 150 million passengers per annum. NMIA will ease congestion and elevate Mumbai into the league of global multi-airport systems.