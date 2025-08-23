PM Modi to inaugurate Rs 2,548 crore urban development projects in Gujarat next week

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on August 25 and 26, inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of urban development projects worth Rs 2,548 crore in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

The announcement comes as the state celebrates Urban Development Year and marks two decades of reforms initiated by PM Modi during his tenure as the Gujarat Chief Minister.

Of the total investment, development projects worth Rs 2,267 crore will be dedicated to Ahmedabad.

Also Read: GST scrapping on life and health insurance a double whammy for Insurers, say experts

A key highlight will be the rehabilitation of 1,449 slums in Ahmedabad’s Ramapir Tekra under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) at a cost of Rs 133 crore.

The project promises amenities such as an anganwadi, health centre, solar rooftops, and PNG gas connections.

In the water sector, PM Modi will inaugurate a Rs 27-crore drinking water project under Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA), featuring a 15-lakh litre clear water pump, pumping station, and a 23-km trunk pipeline, ensuring safe water supply to 10 villages in Daskroi taluka of Ahmedabad district.

The foundation stones will also be laid for several civic works, including a stormwater drainage system in Shela, Manipur, Godhavi, Sanathal, and Telav, redevelopment of Law Garden and Mithakali precinct, new water distribution stations in Thaltej, Naranpura, and Chandkheda, and reconstruction of the Asarwa Railway Over Bridge.

Additionally, a mini sports complex at Sarkhej, to be built at a cost of Rs 56.52 crore, is expected to further Ahmedabad’s sporting infrastructure.

A major announcement will be the six-laning of the Sardar Patel Ring Road at a cost of Rs 1,624 crore.

Executed in two phases under hybrid annuity mode, the project will include service roads spanning 62 km, enhancing traffic flow and safety around Ahmedabad.

In Gandhinagar, projects worth Rs 281 crore will be launched — Rs 243 crore under the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation and Rs 38 crore under the Gandhinagar Urban Development Authority.

These initiatives focus on improving roads, sanitation, water supply, and flood management.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate a pipeline system from Charedi headworks to Pethapur and Rakheja, built at Rs 44 crore, which will deliver Narmada water to nearly 55,000 residents.

He will also inaugurate new sewage treatment plants and pumping stations at Dabhoda, benefiting around 17,000 people.

The foundation works include a Rs 72-crore road parallel to the Metro from Dholakuva to Pancheshwar Circle, a stormwater drainage line at Pethapur, and new water and sewer lines at Koba, Raysan, and Randesan.

With these projects, Gujarat aims to strengthen its infrastructure backbone and further enhance the ease of living for its citizens.