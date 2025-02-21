PM Modi to Inaugurate SOUL Leadership Conclave in Delhi: A Game-Changer for Future Leaders

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the highly anticipated SOUL Leadership Conclave at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on Friday, February 21.

The event marks the first edition of this visionary leadership summit, aimed at shaping the next generation of leaders in politics, business, and various other fields.

Adding to the significance of the occasion, Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay will also participate as the Guest of Honour, reinforcing the deep diplomatic ties between India and Bhutan.

PM Modi Expresses Enthusiasm for the Event

Ahead of the inauguration, PM Modi took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share his excitement about the event. He stated:

“I will be inaugurating the SOUL Leadership Conclave at 10:30 a.m. on February 21, at Bharat Mandapam. It is a matter of immense joy that my friend, Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, will be gracing the conclave with his presence.”

The Bhutanese Prime Minister arrived in New Delhi on Thursday and was received with warmth by Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita. His participation is seen as a crucial step in strengthening India-Bhutan bilateral relations.

SOUL Leadership Conclave 2024: A Platform for Future Leaders

The two-day event, scheduled from February 21 to 22, is a groundbreaking initiative designed to bring together influential leaders from diverse sectors, including:

Politics

Business and Entrepreneurship

Spirituality and Public Policy

Media, Sports, and the Social Sector

This first-of-its-kind conclave is envisioned to inspire and mentor young minds by allowing renowned personalities to share their leadership journeys, including their successes, challenges, and failures.

What is SOUL (School of Ultimate Leadership)?

The School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL) is an innovative leadership development institution in Gujarat. It is committed to nurturing ethical, visionary, and service-driven leaders who aspire to work for the public good.

Unlike traditional political grooming, SOUL focuses on merit-based leadership, offering training and opportunities to individuals based on their dedication and ability rather than political lineage.

The SOUL Leadership Conclave aims to prepare the next-gen leaders by equipping them with essential insights, strategic abilities, and the right tools to navigate modern leadership challenges effectively.

Key Highlights of the Conclave

The event is set to feature thought-provoking discussions, mentorship programs, and leadership workshops. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the conclave will establish an ecosystem of collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and innovation to drive India’s next wave of leadership transformation.

Esteemed Speakers at SOUL Leadership Conclave 2024

Apart from PM Modi and Bhutanese PM Tshering Tobgay, the event will witness insightful sessions from an elite panel of distinguished leaders, including:

Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav & Ashwani Vaishnaw

Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das

Former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi

Industrialist Sunil Bharti Mittal

Reigning World Chess Champion Gukesh Dommaraju

What This Conclave Means for India’s Future Leadership

As India takes a significant step towards fostering new-generation leadership, this conclave serves as a crucial platform to cultivate ethical, visionary, and action-driven leaders across various fields. With a strong emphasis on integrity, inclusiveness, and public service, the SOUL Leadership Conclave is expected to leave a lasting impact on India’s leadership landscape.

As the event unfolds, experts believe it will set a precedent for leadership development in the country, ensuring that future leaders are equipped with the skills and values needed to navigate the complexities of the modern world.

Stay tuned for live updates and key takeaways from the SOUL Leadership Conclave 2024!

