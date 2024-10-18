PM Modi to launch ‘Karmayogi Saptah’ tomorrow; Ministries to organise workshops, seminars

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch ‘Karmayogi Saptah’ National Learning Week (NLW), a one-of-its-kind initiative imparting four hours of competency-linked learning for all Central government employees including Civil Servants.

The ‘Karmayogi Saptah’ programme, organised in collaboration with the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), CBC and Karmayogi Bharat will be held at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in the capital on Saturday.

The objective of NLW is to catalyse competence building of Civil Servants. Under the programme, each government employee will be mandated to undertake four hours of competency-linked learning during the week.

Various ministries and departments will be organising workshops and seminars to enhance domain-specific competencies.

The National Learning Week (NLW) is one of the largest events of its kind to provide fresh impetus towards individual and organisational capacity development for Civil Servants.

This initiative will stimulate a renewed commitment to learning and development. NLW aims to create a “one government” message, align everyone with national goals and promote lifelong learning.

Mission Karmayogi was launched in September 2020 and since then, it has made substantial progress. It envisions future-ready Civil Servants rooted in Indian ethos with a global perspective.

NLW will be dedicated to learning through various forms of engagement by individual participants and Ministries, Departments, and Organisations.

The participants may complete the targeted four hours through a mix of individual role-based modules on iGOT and webinars (public lectures/policy masterclasses) by noted personalities.

During the week, eminent speakers will deliver talks on their areas of prominence and help them work towards citizen-centric delivery in a much more effective manner.