PM Modi to review progress of bullet train project at Surat Station tomorrow

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Gujarat on Saturday to review one of India’s most ambitious infrastructure ventures – the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSR). At around 10 a.m., the Prime Minister is scheduled to inspect the under-construction Bullet Train Station in Surat, a key node on the 508-km route that is set to usher India into the era of high-speed rail travel.

Stretching across Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the corridor will link major urban centres including Sabarmati, Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Bilimora, Vapi, Boisar, Virar, Thane, and Mumbai. Of the total length, 352 km lies in Gujarat and the Union Territory, while 156 km falls in Maharashtra.

Engineered to meet global benchmarks, nearly 85 per cent of the corridor – about 465 km – is being built on elevated viaducts to ensure safety, efficiency, and minimal land disruption. Project authorities report substantial progress, with 326 km of viaduct already completed and 17 of 25 river bridges in place. Once operational, the Bullet Train will slash travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to roughly two hours, dramatically changing the dynamics of business, tourism, and regional connectivity.

Officials said the project will act as an economic catalyst, stimulating investment and development along the entire stretch. The Surat–Bilimora section, spanning about 47 km, is among the most advanced in terms of readiness, with civil structures and track-bed laying fully completed. The Surat station itself has been designed to mirror the city’s iconic diamond industry, combining modern aesthetics with practical, commuter-friendly infrastructure.

Also Read:India women’s team to face Governor-General’s XI ahead of multi-format series against Australia

It will feature spacious lounges, amenities such as restrooms and retail units, and seamless integration with the Surat Metro, city bus services, and Indian Railways. Surat’s railway infrastructure has rapidly evolved into one of western India’s most modern and strategically important transit hubs, driven by a blend of expansion, modernisation, and multimodal integration.

The city is undergoing major upgrades through the redevelopment of Surat Railway Station under the Railway Station Redevelopment Programme, featuring enhanced passenger amenities, concourse-based circulation, and improved connectivity.