PM Modi to unveil 31 projects worth Rs 8,500 crore in Manipur tomorrow

Imphal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 17 projects and lay foundation stones of 14 others with a total investment of Rs 8,500 crore in Manipur on Saturday, a top official said on Friday.

Manipur Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel said the Prime Minister will lay foundation stones for various development projects worth Rs 7,300 crore from Peace Ground in Churachandpur, and he will also inaugurate infrastructure projects totalling Rs 1,200 crore from Kangla Fort in Imphal.

He said that after he arrives in Churachandpur from Mizoram capital Aizawl, the Prime Minister will first interact with the violence-hit Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the district, where Kuki-Zo tribals are the majority.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of various infrastructural projects to be taken up throughout the state at an event in Peace Ground and will also address the public gathering there, the Chief Secretary told the media.

Goel said from Churachandpur, the PM will arrive at Kangla Fort in Imphal on Saturday afternoon and interact with the IDPs.

The Prime Minister will be inaugurating various developmental projects within and outside the state (belonging to Manipur) and will also address the public gathering at Kangla Fort.

Chief Secretary said, “Such initiatives underscore the Prime Minister’s continued commitment and dedication to the development and welfare of the state.”

“The state government appreciates the efforts of the people of Manipur, both in the hills and the valley, for successfully moving forward to restore peace and normalcy in the state. The joint efforts of all the stakeholders have brought stability and security slowly but steadily to the state. Manipur is not just a border state but a central pillar of India’s ‘Act East Policy’ and a gateway to the Southeast Asian countries and a proud guardian of India’s diversity,” the Chief Secretary said.

He said, “The visit of the Prime Minister to the state would pave the way to restore peace, normalcy and accelerate the growth of development.”

The Chief Secretary, on behalf of the Manipur and Central governments, urged the people to come forward in welcoming the Prime Minister to the state and participate in the programme. Those 17 projects, the PM will inaugurate include, Manipur Bhawan at Dwarka, New Delhi and Salt Lake city in Kolkata, Civil Secretariat, New Police Headquarters and Special Economic Zone (SEZ) building at Mantripukhri in Imphal West district, Ima Markets (all women markets) at four locations (Tengnoupal, Noney, Pallel, Moirang), development of Western River Front of Imphal River Phase-II at Imphal, construction of 4-lane bridge over Irang River on Imphal-Jiribam National Highway-38 at Noney district and Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) at Tokpa village, Loktak Project, Churachandpur district.

The 14 projects for which PM Modi will lay foundation stones, include, Manipur urban roads, drainage and asset management improvement project, Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) Project, with infrastructure set up at Imphal and skilling and employment generation across the state, upgradations and double lanning of National Highway 102A in Tengnoupal district, Working Women Hostels’ at nine locations, strengthening of 120 high schools and higher secondary schools in all 16 districts, providing super speciality and assured speciality health care in remote and hill districts.