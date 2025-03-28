PM Modi to unveil multiple projects worth Rs 33,700 crore in Chhattisgarh

Bilaspur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to unveil a series of transformative projects in Chhattisgarh on March 30, aimed at enhancing energy production, transportation, housing, and education.

The projects, valued at over Rs 33,700 crore, mark a significant push towards the state’s economic and infrastructural development.

Major Announcements in the Energy Sector

One of the most anticipated projects is NTPC’s Sipat Super Thermal Power Project Stage-III, a Rs 9,790 crore investment that will be Chhattisgarh’s first Critical Thermal Power Project. Utilizing Ultra-Supercritical Technology, the project promises high power generation efficiency and reduced emissions, making it a key player in India’s energy landscape.

PM Modi will also initiate the Super Critical Thermal Power Project (2X660MW) under the Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited (CSPGCL). With an investment of over Rs 15,800 crore, this project will significantly contribute to Chhattisgarh’s power supply.

To improve power transmission, the Prime Minister will dedicate three projects of the Power Grid under the Western Region Expansion Scheme (WRES) worth over Rs 560 crore. These projects will enhance energy distribution, ensuring a steady power supply across the state.

Additionally, in line with India’s net-zero emission goals, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the City Gas Distribution (CGD) project of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL). The Rs 1,285 crore project will span Korea, Surajpur, Balrampur, and Surguja districts, introducing a 200 km high-pressure pipeline and 800 km of MDPE (medium-density polyethylene) pipeline along with multiple CNG dispensing outlets to boost cleaner energy solutions in the state.

Enhancements in Fuel Distribution

Furthering Chhattisgarh’s energy connectivity, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Visakhapatnam-Raipur Pipeline (VRPL) Project by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL). The 540 km pipeline, developed at Rs 2,210 crore, will transport multiple petroleum products, including petrol, diesel, and kerosene, with an annual capacity of over three million metric tonnes.

Rail and Road Connectivity to Get a Major Upgrade

As part of the railway infrastructure expansion, PM Modi will inaugurate seven new railway projects covering 108 km and dedicate three completed projects spanning 111 km, with a total investment of Rs 2,690 crore. These projects aim to enhance passenger and freight movement, ensuring improved connectivity across the state.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will flag off the MEMU train service in the Abhanpur-Raipur section, boosting local rail transport efficiency. He will also commemorate the 100% electrification of Chhattisgarh’s rail network, a milestone achievement in railway modernization.

On the roads front, upgrades to the Jhalmala-Sherpar section of NH-930 (37 km) and Ambikapur-Pathalgaon section of NH-43 (75 km) will be inaugurated. PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the Kondagaon-Narayanpur section (47.5 km) of NH-130D, transforming it into a two-lane highway with a paved shoulder. These projects, with a combined investment of Rs 1,270 crore, are expected to improve access to tribal and industrial regions, fostering economic growth.

Educational Reforms and Housing Initiatives

Recognizing the need for modern educational infrastructure, PM Modi will launch 130 PM SHRI Schools across 29 districts and inaugurate Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Raipur. These institutions will be equipped with advanced technology and data-driven monitoring systems to enhance the learning experience for students.

Also Read | PM Modi to Inaugurate First Edition of SOUL Leadership Conclave on February 21

In the housing sector, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) will witness a major milestone as the Prime Minister oversees Griha Pravesh ceremonies for three lakh beneficiaries. This initiative underscores the government’s commitment to providing affordable housing and improving the quality of life for rural households.

Chhattisgarh’s Road to Progress

These initiatives collectively reflect the Central Government’s vision for rapid infrastructure development and sustainable economic growth in Chhattisgarh. With investments spanning energy, railways, road transport, education, and housing, PM Modi’s visit marks a significant step toward making the state a hub for industrial and infrastructural advancements.

As Chhattisgarh gears up for these landmark projects, the focus remains on economic progress, employment generation, and sustainable development, ensuring long-term benefits for the state’s residents.