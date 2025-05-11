Wahan Se Goli Chalegi, Toh Yahan Se Gola Chalega’: PM Modi Told Armed Forces on Pakistani Actions

New Delhi: Operation Sindoor, India’s tri-services military response to recent terror attacks, has reportedly set a “new normal” in countering Pakistan-backed cross-border terrorism. Top government sources said the operation sent a strong psychological message: no place in Pakistan is safe for terrorists.

Precision Strikes Target Terror Bases in Pakistan

On May 7, India launched precision strikes on at least nine terror camps and headquarters inside Pakistan. A senior source said the operation fulfilled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s instruction to ensure a “bigger and stronger” retaliation to any provocation. “Markaz ko mitti mein mila diya hai; aage ka bhi dekhenge,” the source added.

“If They Fire Bullets, We Will Respond with Cannons”: PM Modi

According to a top source, Prime Minister Modi was unequivocal in his directive to the armed forces: “Wahan se goli chalegi, toh yahan se gola chalega.” India’s response was calibrated but firm, signalling that continued terrorism cannot coexist with expectations of diplomacy or cooperation.

Pakistani Military Bases Hit in Retaliation

Following Pakistan’s attempted strikes on Indian military bases from May 8–10, India responded by inflicting significant damage on Pakistani military infrastructure. This included air bases, radar installations, command centers, and air defence systems.

India Redefines Rules of Engagement

The Indian military emphasized that the Line of Control (LoC), the international border, and even nuclear threats will no longer serve as shields for terrorists. “We have gone after the head of the snake, not just the foot soldiers,” a senior source said. The new doctrine focuses on offensive precision inside Pakistan, setting a clear precedent.

Army Chief Grants Full Operational Freedom

After ceasefire and airspace violations on May 10–11, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi granted full authority to commanders on the western front to take “kinetic counteraction” against any future violations, the Army said.

Indus Waters Treaty in Abeyance

In another major policy shift, India linked the continuation of the Indus Waters Treaty to the cessation of terrorism from Pakistan. As long as Pakistan sponsors cross-border attacks, the treaty will be held in abeyance, sources confirmed.

No Room for Mediation on Kashmir

India also made it clear that the only dialogue it will entertain is about Pakistan returning illegally occupied territory. Mediation on the Kashmir issue, whether bilateral or international, is off the table.

US Acknowledges Shift in Posture

Following India’s strikes, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly informed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar that “Pakistan has understood.” PM Modi also conveyed to US Vice President J D Vance that India’s response would remain “very, very strong” if Pakistan continued hostilities.