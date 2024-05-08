PM Modi visits Vemulawada temple in Telangana

Telangana

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visits Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple at Vemulawada, about 150 km from here.

The temple priests applied tilak on Modi’s forehead and gave Vedic blessings. Modi is scheduled to address two separate election rallies today at Vemulawada and Warangal.

He will also attend a rally in Annamayya district followed by a roadshow in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, later in the day. The PM stayed at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday night.

