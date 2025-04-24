PM Modi Vows Stern Action Against Perpetrators of Pahalgam Terror Attack

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a strong and emotional message in the wake of the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, vowing that India will “identify, trace, and punish” every terrorist and those supporting them. Speaking from Madhubani, Bihar, on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Day, the Prime Minister assured the nation that justice will be delivered.

Before beginning his speech, PM Modi led a two-minute silence to honor the 26 lives lost in the attack, many of whom were tourists visiting the scenic Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam.

“India Will Pursue Terrorists to the Ends of the Earth”: PM

Condemning the “cowardly act” in the strongest terms, the Prime Minister stated:

“The brutal killing of innocent citizens by terrorists in Pahalgam has deeply saddened the entire nation. From Kargil to Kanyakumari, India grieves this loss.”

He emphasized that the attack was not just an assault on unarmed civilians but an attack on the “soul of India.”

“Those who carried out and plotted this attack will receive a punishment beyond their imagination. Terrorism will not go unpunished,” he declared.

Nation United in Grief and Resolve

Highlighting the diversity of the victims—speaking Bangla, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Gujarati, and Bihari—the Prime Minister said the pain was shared by every Indian, regardless of region or language.

“In this terrorist attack, some lost their son, some their brother, and some their life partner. The grief is nationwide,” he said, calling for unity in the face of tragedy.

Global Support Acknowledged

PM Modi also thanked the international community for standing with India during this time. “Everyone who believes in humanity is with us,” he said, reaffirming India’s global stance against terrorism.

Attack Triggers Retaliatory Measures

The Pahalgam attack, reportedly orchestrated by the Pakistan-based terror group The Resistance Front, has led to a wave of retaliatory and security measures by Indian agencies. The Prime Minister’s remarks signal a zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism and a robust national response.

India remains firm in its resolve to counter terrorism and ensure peace and safety for its citizens, the Prime Minister concluded.