PM Modi’s 2025 in frames: From Operation Sindoor to Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s journey through 2025 unfolded as a sweeping narrative of defining moments, blending national security, governance, diplomacy, spirituality and deeply human connections.

From Operation Sindoor to the Dhwajarohan Utsav at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, the year emerged as a vivid mosaic of devotion, decisive leadership, development milestones and people-centric engagement.

The Prime Minister’s calendar was marked by heartfelt interactions with citizens, visits to sacred temples, strategic outreach to border regions, inauguration and inspection of major infrastructure projects and participation in programmes aimed at empowering people at the grassroots.

Many of these moments were captured in photographs, shared on narendramodi.in, that resonated widely and defined the visual memory of the year.

One of the most politically significant developments of 2025 was the landslide victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance in the Bihar Assembly elections.

The NDA secured 202 of the 243 seats, comprehensively defeating the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Mahagathbandhan, which managed to win just 35 seats. Incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took oath for a record.

Photographs of Prime Minister Modi with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, including the now-famous ‘gamcha’ moment at the BJP headquarters following the sweeping victory, dominated headlines and social media discussions.

On the national security front, Operation Sindoor stood out as a defining chapter of the year. Following the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack, India launched decisive military action against high-value terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

During this critical phase, Prime Minister Modi chaired and attended a series of high-level meetings with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, the Chiefs of the Armed Forces and other senior officials. He gave a “free hand” to the Armed Forces to act against terror targets.

After the successful culmination of Operation Sindoor, the Prime Minister shared warm moments with personnel at the Adampur Air Force Base in Punjab, expressing his gratitude for their courage and professionalism.

He also witnessed a spectacular air power demonstration aboard INS Vikrant in Goa during Diwali, a moment that symbolised India’s growing maritime and aerial strength.

Infrastructure and strategic connectivity featured prominently in PM Modi’s 2025 journey. One of the most striking images was of the Prime Minister waving the national flag during his visit to the Chenab Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir.

Located in Reasi district, the Chenab Bridge is the world’s highest railway arch bridge, standing 359 metres tall, about 35 metres higher than the Eiffel Tower.

Situated close to the border with Pakistan, the bridge provides all-weather rail connectivity between Kashmir and the rest of India, marking a transformative milestone for the region.

Faith and cultural heritage formed another powerful thread of the year. Prime Minister Modi, along with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, hoisted the sacred ‘Dharma Dhwaja’ atop the spire of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya.

The historic Dhwajarohan Utsav filled devotees across the country with emotion, devotion and a sense of fulfilment. Beyond Ayodhya, the Prime Minister visited several revered religious sites.

He offered prayers at the Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple in Tamil Nadu, visited the Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math in Goa.

The PM also sought blessings from the Chief of the Anuradhapura Atamasthana, Pallegama Hemarathana Thera, in Sri Lanka.

He took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam during Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, meditated and performed ‘darshan’ and ‘puja’ at the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam in Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh, and visited the Sri Krishna Matha in Udupi, Karnataka.

On the global stage, several photographs of PM Modi with world leaders generated intense international attention.

Among the most talked-about images were those featuring the Prime Minister alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The three leaders were seen sharing warm moments, a visual that stirred significant buzz online amid tariff threats from Washington and shifting global economic dynamics.

Another widely discussed moment came during PM Modi’s visit to Washington in February, where he met US President Donald Trump. The camaraderie between the two leaders was captured vividly when President Trump gifted a book to the Prime Minister at the White House, inscribed with the words, “Mr Prime Minister, You are Great”.

Beyond protocol, striking gestures of personal warmth also stood out, including when Jordan’s Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II personally drove PM Modi to the Jordan Museum in Amman, and when Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali drove him to see him off.

PM Modi’s interactions with the family of US Vice President J.D. Vance also attracted attention, particularly his light-hearted banter with Vance’s children at his residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

His engagements with other global leaders included a ceremonial welcome by Mauritian Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam in Port Louis, Saudi Air Force jets escorting his aircraft during his visit to Saudi Arabia, meetings with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Johannesburg, and interactions with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the 51st G7 Summit at Kananaskis, Canada.

The Prime Minister also received a standing ovation in the Ethiopian Parliament and a respectful welcome upon his arrival in Johannesburg. He was also awarded the highest honours of several nations in 2025.

Throughout the year, PM Modi’s interactions with children and students frequently went viral, reflecting a softer, more personal dimension of his leadership.

From moments when young girls tied rakhi on his wrist during Raksha Bandhan to his meetings with J.D. Vance’s children, these images resonated widely.

During ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025’, he interacted with students at Sunder Nursery in New Delhi, while brief meetings with students in Chhattisgarh also drew attention.

One particularly adorable moment showed a young child folding her hands in a “Namaste” as she met the Prime Minister. In another instance, PM Modi shared a fun exchange with a child and treated him at his office.

His fondness for animals was also evident during the year. A photograph of the Prime Minister with a calf at his official residence left social media users in awe. He also visited Gir National Park in Gujarat on World Wildlife Day, underlining his commitment to wildlife conservation.

Sporting achievements and social inclusion featured in PM Modi’s interactions as well. He met members of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team following their World Cup triumph and also interacted with players from the Indian Women’s Blind Cricket Team, celebrating their achievements and resilience.

At the grassroots level, the Prime Minister continued to engage directly with beneficiaries of government programmes. In 2025, he interacted with residents of Swabhiman Apartments in Delhi, farmers during a Krishi programme in the national capital, visitors at the Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum in Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh, and a divyangjan during an event in Gaya, Bihar.

He also met women from Bhuj who had rebuilt the local airbase within 72 hours during the 1971 war despite Pakistani attacks, acknowledging their courage and contribution.

One of the most emotionally charged moments of the year was an event marked by gratitude and humility, when PM Modi gifted a pair of shoes to Rampal Kashyap in Haryana. Kashyap had pledged 14 years ago not to wear footwear until Modi became the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister also met a family member of Bhagwan Birsa Munda in Dediapada, Gujarat, paying tribute to the legacy of the tribal icon.

Mass outreach through roadshows continued to be a key feature of PM Modi’s public engagement. He held several roadshows during the year, including a massive one in Patna ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

Another memorable moment occurred during a roadshow in Ahmedabad, when a woman holding an ‘aarti thali’ broke down in tears of joy upon seeing the Prime Minister, a scene that quickly went viral.

The year also saw the Prime Minister participate in events marking 100 years of the RSS and its selfless service to the nation.

On the occasion, he released a specially designed commemorative postage stamp and coin in New Delhi.

During his visit to Nagpur, he paid floral tributes to RSS founder Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at Smruti Mandir.

Towards the end of the year, PM Modi attended the Christmas morning service at the Cathedral Church of the Redemption in Delhi. The gathering prayed for his healthy life, bringing his eventful 2025 journey to a reflective and inclusive close, reinforcing images of leadership that spanned power, faith, diplomacy and deep connection with people.