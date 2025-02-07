PM Modi’s Feb 12-13 US Visit: A Key Opportunity to Strengthen India-US Relations

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the United States on February 12 and 13, marking his first trip to the US following the inauguration of President Donald Trump’s second term. The visit is a significant occasion, as it will offer a valuable opportunity to engage with the new administration on a wide range of mutual interests.

Engagement with Trump Administration

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the visit, which comes just weeks after President Trump’s re-election, highlights the strong partnership between India and the US. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasized that PM Modi’s swift invitation reflects the bipartisan support the India-US relationship enjoys in the United States.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor Says Stepping Back into Rom-Com Space is Like ‘Revisiting an Old Friend’

“The Prime Minister’s visit underscores the importance of the India-US partnership and presents a key opportunity to engage the new US administration on all areas of mutual interest,” Misri told reporters on Friday.

Bilateral Talks and Meetings

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with President Trump, including discussions in both restricted and delegation-level formats. In addition to his meeting with Trump, senior US administration officials are expected to meet with PM Modi. He will also have the chance to interact with business leaders and members of the Indian community in the United States.

Strong India-US Partnership

The visit is a continuation of India’s strategic engagement with the US under President Trump’s second term. “The India-US partnership has been one of the strongest international alliances in recent years,” Misri added. PM Modi’s visit follows his earlier trips to the US in 2017 and 2019 during Trump’s first term. The Prime Minister had been one of the first world leaders to congratulate Trump following his re-election, and their discussions have led to the planning of this important visit.

High-Level Engagements

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who attended Trump’s inauguration in January 2025, also met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Additionally, during his trip, Jaishankar engaged with the new US National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz, a former Congressman.

On Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a phone conversation with US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth. The two leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to the India-US defense partnership and discussed plans to accelerate defense cooperation, including a new 10-year US-India Defense Framework to be finalized this year.

A Promising Future for Indo-US Relations

The upcoming visit by Prime Minister Modi is a testament to the ongoing and growing strength of the India-US relationship, with a focus on defense, trade, technology, and security cooperation.