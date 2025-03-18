PM Modi’s Maha Kumbh Statement in Lok Sabha Sparks Opposition Uproar

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday described the Maha Kumbh 2025 as a moment of ‘awakening’ for the nation, acknowledging the contributions of countless countrymen in making the event a grand success.

However, his remarks led to a strong reaction from the Opposition, with Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi taking a sharp jibe at the government, calling it a reflection of ‘New India.’

Also Read: PM Modi Meets Special Olympics World Winter Games Contingent in Parliament

PM Modi Congratulates Organizers and Suggests River Festivals

Addressing the Lok Sabha, PM Modi called the religious gathering in Prayagraj a significant milestone, showcasing India’s capabilities to the world. He congratulated everyone involved in organizing the grand event and praised the millions who participated in the holy dip.

“On behalf of the House, I congratulate everybody who played a crucial role in organizing this grand event and all the people of the country who participated in the sacred bath,” said PM Modi.

Additionally, the Prime Minister proposed the idea of celebrating river festivals across the nation to conserve and rejuvenate water bodies.

Opposition Protests Over Maha Kumbh Tragedy

While the Prime Minister highlighted the achievements of Maha Kumbh, the Opposition raised concerns over the recent stampede tragedy in Prayagraj, which resulted in the deaths of 30 devotees. Opposition members started protesting, demanding accountability from the government.

Lok Sabha Speaker Invokes Rule 372 Amid Uproar

Amid the chaos in the House, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla invoked Rule 372, stating that ministers, including the Prime Minister, have the right to make statements without facing immediate questions.

“Rule 372 clearly states that the Prime Minister or any minister can make statements in the House without taking any questions,” said Om Birla, urging members to maintain decorum.

Following the uproar, the House was adjourned for the day at around 2 PM.

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘New India’ Dig at NDA Government

After the adjournment, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addressed the media outside Parliament, expressing disappointment that he was not allowed to respond to PM Modi’s statement.

“Maha Kumbh represents our rich culture and history. I wanted to support the Prime Minister on this,” said Rahul Gandhi.

However, he took a sharp dig at the NDA government, remarking, “This is New India,” suggesting that the Leader of Opposition should have the opportunity to speak on matters of national significance.