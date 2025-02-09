PM Modi’s ‘One Nation, One Election’ Concept is a strategy favoring One Person, One Party: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has raised concerns over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed concept of ‘One Nation, One Election,’ calling it a strategy designed to benefit “One Person, One Party” and accusing it of being part of a hidden agenda.

While attending the ‘Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters’ in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on Sunday, CM Reddy questioned the fairness of the proposal and its potential consequences, particularly for Southern states that have shown significant progress in family planning and economic development compared to the Northern states.

Southern States Facing Repercussions for Progress

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed concerns about the possible repercussions for the Southern States due to their success in implementing family planning policies and experiencing faster development. He criticized the Union government’s approach towards delimiting the Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies, which, according to him, could lead to further disadvantages for the southern states.

“The Southern States have demonstrated progress in terms of development and family planning, but they are now seemingly facing the consequences of their own success,” Reddy remarked.

Call for Southern States to Unite

The Chief Minister called for unity among the Southern states—Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Puducherry—to protect their rights and uphold the guarantees enshrined in the Indian Constitution. He emphasized that the Union government has not been offering adequate support to states governed by non-BJP parties, particularly those in the south.

“The Union government is not extending support to all States, particularly to those in the south and those governed by parties other than the BJP,” Reddy said. He further remarked that Modi’s actions seemed aimed at asserting control over the states, diminishing their rights, and turning them into mere local bodies. “India operates as a federation of States. Narendra Modi cannot disregard the essential rights of these States,” he added.

Opposition to the Modi Administration’s Policies

Revanth Reddy urged the people of the Southern states to come together and oppose the Modi administration. He pledged that, if necessary, he would take the lead in this effort.

“I call on the residents of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Puducherry to unite against the central government. If necessary, I will take the lead in this effort,” Reddy stated.

Vision for Telangana’s Growth

In his speech, Reddy also highlighted his vision for Telangana, stressing that “Telangana Rising” represents the aspirations of the people of the state. He expressed his ambition to position Telangana not only as the premier state in India but on the global stage as well.

He raised concerns about the lack of support from the central government for Telangana’s progress, questioning, “If Telangana is on the path to becoming a trillion-dollar economy, would this not contribute positively to India’s overall growth?”

Revanth Reddy’s remarks have sparked significant discussion about the central government’s policies, especially in relation to the Southern states. As the political landscape continues to evolve, the Chief Minister’s call for unity and regional support remains a point of contention and concern for many. His vision for Telangana’s growth continues to drive his political agenda, with a focus on ensuring equal rights and support for states, regardless of their political affiliations.