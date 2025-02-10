PM Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ Sparks New Hope—Will It End Exam Anxiety for Good?

New Delhi: Prominent athletes have lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ initiative, with Olympian boxer Akhil Kumar, World Championship bronze medalist Gaurav Bidhuri, and World champion powerlifter Gaurav Sharma praising its impact on reducing exam stress for students.

Akhil Kumar Highlights the Significance of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ for Students

Akhil Kumar, the Olympian boxer and Arjuna Awardee, spoke highly of PM Modi’s initiative, stressing its role in alleviating exam-related stress and motivating students to excel. He drew a parallel between ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ and PM Modi’s encouragement to athletes ahead of major sporting events like the Olympics, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games.

“The Pariksha Pe Charcha is a very good initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji to discuss exams. This will keep students stress-free, and their results will improve. Prior to this, PM Modi ji used to motivate players during the Olympic Games, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games, ensuring they stayed inspired to deliver their best performances,” said Akhil Kumar.

PM Modi’s Address to Students, Teachers, and Parents on Exam Stress

The eighth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ kicked off at Sunder Nursery in New Delhi, attracting students, teachers, and parents from across the nation. The event aimed at reducing exam anxiety was broadcast live on various platforms.

During the session, PM Modi addressed key issues like time management, dealing with pressure, self-motivation, and maintaining a healthy balance between studies and extracurricular activities. He emphasized that knowledge should be prioritized over exam results, reassuring students that focusing on learning would naturally lead to success in their exams.

Gaurav Bidhuri Applauds the Initiative’s Impact on Student Well-being

World championship bronze medalist Gaurav Bidhuri also praised the initiative, highlighting its positive effect on both students and their families. He remarked, “Today, Narendra Modi ji took the initiative to discuss exams, which was very important in today’s time. Many students suffer from depression or extreme stress due to academic pressure. In today’s session, Modi ji explained to students how to manage time, stay motivated, and handle exam pressure effectively. He also advised teachers and parents on how to support students without burdening them with undue expectations.”

Gaurav Sharma Believes the Initiative Will Help Students Overcome Exam Fear

Gaurav Sharma, World champion powerlifter, echoed the thoughts of his fellow athletes, noting that PM Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ will help students overcome their fear of exams. He stated, “The discussion on exams is a very important initiative for school children whose exams are approaching. This will remove fear and help them give their best in exams. It is a great effort by our Prime Minister.”

PM Modi’s Message to Teachers and Parents

In addition to addressing students, PM Modi urged teachers to provide equal support to both academically strong and weak students. He highlighted the importance of a nurturing approach from educators and parents, which would enable students to succeed without unnecessary stress.

The ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ initiative continues to gain recognition for its role in promoting a healthier, more positive approach to education and exam preparation.